Arthur Aguiar charges up to R$1,000 for lectures on God and overcoming

Arthur Aguiar, winner of the “BBB 22” (Globo), drew attention yesterday when he appeared in videos on social networks presenting a lecture in New York, United States. The theme was “De Cancelado a Queridinho do Brasil” and tickets cost from US$99 (around R$538) to US$199 (R$1082).

In exclusive conversation with this column of splashArthur explains which themes the lecture deals with and says that he was not the one who defined the entry fees, emphasizing that “in Brazil it will be according to reality”.

“The lecture is not just about the ‘BBB’, it’s about my life trajectory. I tell a lot that I’ve never shared in detail with anyone, which happened in my life since I was little, when I swam and got sponsorship from Xuxa. sharing with people things that I believe in, I went through and overcame. The feedback was incredible. People were positively impacted”, he says.

Arthur, who will be in theaters in the movie “Pluft, the Phantom”, which opens this week, highlights that he will not abandon his career as an actor and singer to become a speaker. He explains that he was hired for an event in the United States and that the lectures “will add up”.

“My career follows normal”, emphasizes the actor, who also talks about the values ​​of the lecture: “It was not me who set the prices, but the owner of the event. In Brazil, of course, the values ​​will be in accordance with the reality of our country”.

Asked if he addresses any specific religion in the lecture when talking about God, the “BBB 22” champion answers:

One of the themes of my talk is: ‘Don’t let the limitations of others limit your courage, daring and will’, and yes, I talk about God and my relationship with him from a very young age. God will always be present in everything I do.

Inspired by Maira Cardi?

Maíra Cardi inspired Arthur Aguiar for lectures Image: Playback/Instagram

When Arthur Aguiar appeared on “BBB 22” and proved to be quite prepared for clashes with opponents, many reality fans pointed out that the actor could have been prepared by Maíra Cardi, who is a coach and also presents his talk in several places – including also is confirmed on stage at the same event in New York.

The former BBB, however, denies that he was prepared by his wife for the reality show, but assumes that Maíra is indeed an inspiration as a speaker: