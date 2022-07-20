Raphinha gave a show in her debut with the Barça shirt and gained prominence in European newspapers

little raphinha debuted in style barcelona. The attacking midfielder, who switched Leeds United for the Catalan club in the current transfer window, made a goal and gave two assists in just 45 minutes.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The striker started as a starter in the friendly against Inter Miami, in the United States, and rocked the net after 24 of the 1st time. The Catalans were already winning 1-0 when Raphinha received a cross from Balde and finished with the left leg to expand the score.

Before that, he had served Aubameyang in the first goal. And it didn’t stop there… He still gave assistance to Ansu Fati in the third.

See below how the goal scored by the Brazilian was – the assists are in the video with all the goals above the text:

The performance of shirt 22 gained prominence in the main Spanish newspapers even before the final whistle.

”The Brazilian debuted as a starter and in the first 45 minutes of the game was a constant headache for the timid defense of the Florida team… The first indications about Raphinha’s potential on the offensive front of Barcelona are at least promising” , wrote the Brand.

”The Brazilian player made a dazzling debut to start leaving a mark on Barça”, praised the Sport World.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

O sport went even further… The daily compared Raphinha with Ronaldinho, one of the biggest idols of shirt 22 and the blaugrana club.

”The Brazilian promised to have arrived to bring joy to a team that was on the downswing, just as Ronaldinho did in his time and it didn’t take long to show that, with him, joy was guaranteed”, he published.

Raphinha was signed from Leeds in a €50 million deal (BRL 278 million) and which can increase according to bonuses.

Barça beat Inter Miami 6-0. Raphinha left the field at half-time for Ousmane Dembélé.