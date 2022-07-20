Athletico youtuber reacts by swearing

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), the selection of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil was established at the headquarters of the CBF by means of a draw. Flamengo will face Athletico-PR for the third time in a row in the knockout stage for the competition, and the result did not please the member of the Três Pontos channel, one of the references among CAP fans on YouTube.

”P… Flamengo and Athletico. C… If f… if f… cool. Can you pass? From the. It’s going to be easy? Not even a little. If we pass, there’s still São Paulo and Corinthians. Far from easy. But beauty, I play in Maracanã at least you will follow with me. Big game, it will be fun, or not (joked). Estudiantes and Flamengo in the Copas, pu..”, he said in the 3:08:00 minute of the video quoted below.

See the other matches:

Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Fortaleza vs Fluminense

Sao Paulo vs America MG

If they qualify against Hurricane, Mengão will face in the semifinal the opponent who will leave São Paulo and América-MG alive. In fact, both clubs mentioned were never champions of the Copa do Brasil. In addition, Mais Querido will pocket around R$ 8 million in prize money for the classification.

Recent history between Flamengo and CAP

The clubs have been starring in knockout matches since 2013. In the first time, Fla won 2-0 at Maracanã, after drawing 1-1 in Paraná and was champion of the Copa do Brasil in the aforementioned edition. Subsequently, they duel again in 2019, when this time Athletico took place in the middle of Maracanã in the penalty shootout.

In 2020, Flamengo triumphed again, winning both games: 1-0 at Arena da Baixada and 3-2 at Maracanã, under the tutelage of Catalan Domènec Torrent. But finally, the last record was the rival’s classification in 2021: 2 to 2 in the first leg and 3 to 0 for the opponent in Rio de Janeiro.

