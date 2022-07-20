Atlético-MG president detonates CBF Arbitration Commission and asks for change of command | athletic-mg

The president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho, harshly criticized the Arbitration Commission of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The president of the commission, Wilson Seneme, was asked to leave. The statements were made in a statement, followed by a virtual press conference at the club’s headquarters.

“In our understanding, Mr. Wilson Seneme is in the wrong place. The position does not match your stance,” he said.

– Anyway, the management of Brazilian arbitration is horrible, the worst in recent years, with referees always repeated in the scales, and others who debut in the eighteenth round of the championship, for example. These are attitudes that demonstrate, unequivocally, that the aforementioned CBF Arbitration Commission is aimless and adrift. Perhaps we need to look for true industry leadership.

Sérgio Coelho questioned why the audios of controversial bids involving Atlético were released with delay.

The analysis of the video referees also entered the president’s crosshairs. The manager highlighted the evaluation made in the questioned penalty on Hulk, against São Paulo, in the Brazilian. VAR saw the striker’s first touch of the ball.

– The Hulk touches the ball, the defender runs over the player inside the area, and it’s not a penalty?

In addition to pointing out other moves, Sérgio Coelho highlighted the “alleged threat of referee Anderson Daronco over Hulk”. The striker revealed at the end of the game that the referee had told him to be careful with what he said.

Sérgio Coelho also mentions the game with Flamengo, for the Copa do Brasil. He stated that the performance of the team, eliminated with defeat, was horrible. In addition, he questioned the second Flamengo goal.

For the manager, Atlético was very harmed, with reflection in the Brasileirão table.

– If the same criteria were adopted in very similar bids, in favor and against Atlético, we would have 8 points more today, in the current league table.

The president of Galo is not afraid of being a “complainer”.

– We will not be silent. We will be tireless in complaints whenever we feel wronged. Even because, against facts, there are no arguments.

Sérgio Coelho also said that the club does not question the intentionality of the referees.

– I am not implying that there is bad faith or dishonesty in any of the members of the arbitration committee. What we are praying (begging) is for equal treatment between the different Clubs, so that the same criteria are adopted in all games, whether for our team or for the others.

Read the entire statement by the Atlético president below:

“To make my speech more didactic, I chose to divide it into topics.

Before starting, I want to reinforce that we are people of dialogue, conciliation and peace. We are only holding this press conference because we are not heard by the CBF arbitration commission, despite the numerous attempts we have made.

Come on. First topic:

It is regrettable the way in which the chairman of the CBF arbitration commission has conducted his work in the body. The lack of dialogue with most clubs and federations, including Galo, is incomprehensible.

In our understanding Mr Wilson Seneme is in the wrong place. The position does not match his posture.

I talk via cell phone with any club president in Brazil, with the president of the CBF, of Conmebol, but with the president of the Arbitration Commission, the vast majority of clubs cannot speak, the complaint is general.

And let’s be clear, arbitration has changed this year for a lot worse.

The quality of the performances dropped, with confusing and disparate criteria. Regarding VAR, the worsening is an aberration. There are insecure and ill-prepared referees and others who are inexperienced for games of greatness such as our confrontation with SP, which took place recently;

Anyway, the management of Brazilian arbitration is horrible, the worst in recent years, with referees always repeated in the scales, and others who debut in the eighteenth round of the championship, for example. These are attitudes that unequivocally demonstrate that the aforementioned CBF Arbitration Commission is aimlessly and adrift, perhaps we need to seek true leadership for the sector.

The successive errors that we have seen impact the credibility of Brazilian football.

2) AUDIO – Why do the audios of Atlético’s games take so long to be released?

One of them, from the Atlético x Avai game, which took place on 05/29, has not been released until today. Nor was the audio of the alleged threat that Daronco made to Hulk. What’s the difficulty? We will be tireless in this charge.

Interestingly, the audio of the game between Ceará x Flamengo, which also took place in May, on 05/14, at 4:30 pm, was requested by the carioca club and made available on the same day, at 10:38 pm.

Also the audios of our games against SP (Brasileirão) and Flamengo (CB) took several days to become public, and they were only made public after much complaint on our part.

Unlike, once again, what happened in the game between Palmeiras and SP (CB), whose audios were released in less than 24 hours;

Is this right? Is this the attitude that is expected from the arbitration of an impartial and neutral entity such as the CBF?

The most incredible thing is that we have excellent dialogue at CBF and the entity’s conduct has not been that of the arbitration commission. On the contrary, we are well received by President Ednaldo, directors Júlio Avellar, Dr Samanta, Rodrigo Paiva and all employees. But it seems that the arbitration commission is a distinct being within the CBF. This is unacceptable!

3) AUDIO ANALYSIS OF THE VAR OF THE GAMES:

Rooster x São Paulo – scandalous penalty on Hulk. VAR confirmed that the ball was touched by our striker, the ball was still alive for our athlete, which dismantles the whole thesis that was created that it was not a penalty because Miranda had touched the ball. We hope that those who said it was not a penalty because Miranda had touched the ball will review their positions.

The Hulk touches the ball, the defender runs over the player inside the area, and it’s not a penalty?

In this same game, there are two other controversial moves, although less scandalous. However, in previous games between Galo against Santos and Goiás, penalties were awarded (in our disfavor) in moves very similar to those two less scandalous ones recorded in our confrontation against SP;

Also in this game, there was an alleged threat from Daronco in the Hulk. So far, no one has come forward to comment on the episode, neither the referee nor the CBF arbitration commission. We will also be tireless in demanding that they come to position themselves. Worse: despite serious suspicion, the referee continues to be called up in Brasileirão games and Brazil’s Cup;

I ask: what if the Hulk had made a threat to the referee? He would be expelled and, most likely, face severe punishment from the STJD.

Galo x Flamengo (CB) – Our performance was poor. Flamengo played much better, they deserved to win, but that doesn’t justify the fact that the referee confirms a goal that is not clear. The referee did not see it, the linesman did not see it, and VAR confirmed that the goal is inconclusive. Who scored? The bids make it clear that both the referee and the linesman did not score immediately after the bid, and when the referee confirmed the goal, it was not because of an alleged VAR confirmation, as we have come to believe, but because the Flamengo players complained;

Galo x Botafogo – we still haven’t had access to the audios (again), but the penalty kick in Ademir in the last move of the game is evident and indisputable. This is a grotesque mistake by the same referee who made another mistake in not scoring a penalty in our game last year against Atlético Goianiense in Goiás, even seeing the VAR bids he didn’t give these two clear penalties in our favor.

In our last 3 games, we were absurdly harmed, and by referees considered among the TOP 5 in Brazil, two of them will even be in this year’s World Cup.

Apart from these games, we cannot forget the losses we had in the games against: Bragantino – for not marking a very clear penalty and sending off an opposing player; and Goiás – for not sending off the opponent after hitting our athlete Guga with a shameful foul. Conclusion: if the same criteria were adopted in very similar bids, in favor and against Atlético, we would have 8 points more today, in the current league table. Today we have 31 points and none of these were won by mistake in our favor, which we are very proud of.

The VAR referees who made a mistake in the Palmeiras and SP game were immediately suspended and, consequently, did not play in the Athletico PR and Inter game, for which they were scheduled. And the referees who whistled these games of ours and who made absurd mistakes, much worse than in the Palmeiras game against São Paulo? Why weren’t they punished? Why do they keep working as if nothing has happened?

Mr President of the Arbitration Committee, why double standards?

I reiterate: the successive mistakes against Galo and other clubs are staining Brazilian football.

4) COMPLAINTS – Against those who want to blame us for “complaining”, I will say it loud and clear: we will not remain silent. We will be tireless in complaints whenever we feel wronged. Even because, against facts, there are no arguments.

What I am presenting here are evident facts (not assumptions) – of course, except for those who insist on not recognizing the truth.

Finally, to also make it clear: I am not questioning the intentionality of the referees. I am not implying that there is bad faith or dishonesty in any of the members of the arbitration committee. What we are praying (begging) is for equal treatment between the different Clubs, so that the same criteria are adopted in all games, whether for our team or for the others.

I conclude by saying that Galo supports the professionalization of Brazilian refereeing, training professionals and improving working conditions for field and video referees.”

