Attention to quotations prevents Brazilian tourists from losing money in Argentina; know how to proceed

Argentina is the only country in the world that has at least 13 types of currency conversions. Restrictions and taxes created quotes for different segments of the economy. In addition to the commercial, parallel and tourism dollar, as in Brazil, Argentina has the “wine”, “wheat” and “Bolsa” exchange rates, among many others. “So many quotations are the result of controls, taxes on exports and erratic economic policy,” said Eugenio Mari, chief economist at Fundación Libertad y Progreso.

With so many distortions in the economy, and a very low level of reserves – of US$ 3.2 billion, exactly the minimum defined by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) –, the trend is for more devaluation for the peso, according to the economist. . In the market, there is even talk of a new maxi devaluation of the currency of at least 40%.

For the Brazilian tourist, although the real has gained value in relation to the Argentine currency, it is necessary to pay attention to pay a more advantageous price, instead of getting a bad deal. “By the official exchange rate, in 2019, R$1 was equivalent to 7.50 pesos; now, it’s 24 pesos for every R$1”, says Mari. However, the official exchange rate is still much less advantageous than the one obtained on the street, today already above 55 pesos for R$1.

Using a credit card in Argentina should be avoided as much as possible. This is because, as it is an official medium, the exchange is made by the official dollar (a loss of at least 50% in relation to the parallel). Card purchases are also subject to a 6.38% Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF).

In addition, many commercial establishments do not even accept credit cards, preferring cash (cash). As the currency has already devalued a lot, it is not uncommon for tourists to have to carry a cake of banknotes: those who exchange R$1,000, for example, can leave with 55 thousand pesos banknotes from the exchange house.

At the moment, one of the preferred ways for Brazilians to exchange currency is the Western Union network stores, a well-known international transfer service. It is not uncommon for chain stores to have queues that stretch along the sidewalk, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lawyer Débora Cristina Pires, 39, took a 20-day vacation with friends and family and landed in Buenos Aires last Thursday. She went directly from the airport to a Western Union store to collect the money she had transferred to her own name.

“We found out with friends about exchanging money for this modality and we thought it was a good one because the quote is competitive, without bureaucracy and without delay. I sent money yesterday and now the first thing we did was to come and collect it in pesos. It was worth it”, said the lawyer, who took a vacation, but was interested in controlling expenses on the trip.

The “arbolitos” (street money changers) in Argentina, however, are not at all happy with the new competition: one of them said, on Florida Street, that the multinational is “taking our work”.

