Auxílio Brasil consignee can have interest of 98% per year

Interest rates for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should reach almost 100% per year, above those offered for the modality.

With the approval of the Provisional Measure (MP) that allows the access of Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries to the payroll loan, several credit announcements of this modality have appeared. However, the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is still required for the text to enter into force.

Check below the interest rates of this type of credit and how the contracting works.

About the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

According to a survey carried out by UOL, interest rates for Auxílio Brasil payroll loans should reach almost 100% per year. In summary, the payment of the loan on the payroll loan will be deducted directly from the benefit. In this way, the risk of the citizen not paying is very low.

Thus, in Rio de Janeiro, an alleged banking correspondent of Banco Pan, which is managed by BTG Pactual, is offering a payroll loan of up to R$ 2,034.00 to those who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, with installments in up to 24 installments with interest of 5.85% per month, which amounts to 98% interest in one year.

In this way, the offer of payroll-deductible loans in Rio de Janeiro is done through a poster pasted on a pole. And when UOL contacted the bank correspondent, it was informed that the beneficiary who wants to take out a loan must fill out a registration in the payroll loan queue that was made available from July 13th.

Therefore, to enter the “queue”, the beneficiary needs to send some documents, such as RG, CPF, proof of residence and the Auxílio Brasil account.

Fees

Finally, the interest being charged on Auxílio Brasil is higher than those offered in the country for payroll loans.

According to data from the Central Bank of February, the interest on payroll loans for individuals averages 1.74% per month.

Check out the comparisons of average interest per month for payroll loans:

For individuals – 1.74%;

For civil servants: 1.56%;

For retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) – 1.87%;

For private sector workers – 2.61%;

For beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil – 5.85%.

