Awaiting his debut in Flamengo, Arturo Vidal goes to war with his ex-wife, mother of his three children

Arturo Vidal, Flamengo’s main signing in this transfer window, was married for ten years to Marité Matus, with whom he had three children: Alonso, Emiliano and Elizabetta. The two had a relationship of friendship since the end of the union, officially announced in March 2019. The influencer was present in the sporting achievements of the ex. On social media, they always greeted each other on festive dates and left messages of mutual respect. But the peace they built came to an end, according to a famous Chilean celebrity journalist.

According to Sergio Rojas, the 35-year-old is upset with Marité because the influencer would be interacting on Instagram with Daniella Durand, the Colombian journalist with whom he had an affair a few months ago. The link that would unite the two would be the rivalry with Vidal’s current girlfriend: the Colombian fitness model Sonia Isaza, 38, who is already in Rio accompanying Vidal.

Colombian journalist Daniella Durand Photo: reproduction

“Arturo is not at all happy with Marité’s posts with his ex Daniella Durand, who publicly follow each other, have written, posted things”, said Rojas in an Instagram broadcast, which has had great repercussion in the Chilean press: “Arturo, from what he learned from his friends, he is not at all happy because what Marité does is support the ex-peguete in clear hatred of Sonia Isaza, accused of being the woman who ended her marriage with Vidal”.

Soniza Isaza is the current girlfriend of steering wheel Arturo Vidal Photo: reproduction

Also according to him, Daniella also doesn’t like Sonia, whom he has accused of having intimidated her when she was with Vidal: “Sonia is accused by Daniella Durand herself of having followed her, of having harassed her in Miami”.

And the tension between the ex-couple doesn’t stop there. And the source of the other problem is a friend of Vidal’s, Iván Valenzuela, who is also in Rio with the player. He would be dating Sonia’s daughter, also model Daniela Isaza, 21 years old. The romance would have angered Marité, who is a close friend of Iván’s ex-wife, with whom she has a daughter. And that’s why she doesn’t forgive her ex-husband, as she believes that Vidal’s relationship with the Colombian fitness model damaged the marriage of a great friend.