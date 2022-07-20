Balbuena has the most scoring year by a defender at Corinthians in the last decade; see list

Defender Balbuena, presented this Tuesday, arrives at Corinthians to make up for the absence of João Victor and to be a more experienced reference in the defense of the alvinegra team. In addition, however, the Paraguayan offers coach Vítor Pereira a reliable option in attack, where he has a relevant mark from his first spell at Timão.

In 2017, the year in which he lived the greatest glories for Timão, the player rocked the opposing net on six occasions, the best mark by an athlete in the position since 2009 – Chicão was the one who easily surpassed the number.

In addition to the defender-top scorer of the Alvinegra reconstruction, only Fábio Luciano, in 2003, scored more goals than Balbuena in a year running this century – see the list below. Gil, another who also fits his goals, scored five times in 2014, his best season in this regard.

Balbuena, by the way, returns to Corinthians after just over four years. He arrives at the club with the expectation of increasing his 136 games for the club and winning more cups in addition to the three already won: Paulistas in 2017 and 2018 and Brasileiro in 2017.

With the new name in the squad, Corinthians now has six options for the defense. In addition to Gil and Raul Gustavo, who have been holders, the cast includes Robert Renan, Bruno Méndez and Robson Bambu. The first is still divided with the basic categories, the second can act as a side, as has happened recently, and the last lost space in the team.

Corinthians defender seasons in the century

Chicao (2009) – 15 goals Chicao (2008) – 12 goals Fábio Luciano (2003) – 8 goals Balbuena (2017) – 6 goals Chicao (2010/11/12) – 5 goals

Potato (2001) – 5 goals

Scheidt (2001) – 5 goals

Anderson (2004) – 5 goals

Gil (2014) – 5 goals

