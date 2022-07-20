Balbuena praises Vtor Pereira and says how he intends to fit in with Corinthians’ style of play

Defender Fabián Balbuena was presented at a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday, the day after Corinthians announced his hiring. In one of his statements, the defender praised coach Vítor Pereira and the coaching staff.

“I know, of course. I know his trajectory (VP). What he is doing now at Corinthians is no surprise either, he is a quality coach, with a very quality staff. It’s a quick, intense workout, that’s very important. I trained these days, but not stressing the tactical part. Those who played the last game rested, so it was a reduced training in the tactical role. But I talked to him, he gave me some data on how he wants the defensive zone to behave. I’m going to watch videos so I can speed up this adaptation to what he wants“, said Balbuena, in a press conference.

Since leaving Corinthians in 2018, Balbuena has played for West Ham, in England, and Dinamo Moscow, in Russia. Asked about the ease of adapting with a European coach, the defender relativized the issue and said he was ready to help in different contexts.

“I hope so. Each player has his philosophy of play, his behavior scheme. In my case, I’m a defender, I’ll try to adapt as quickly as possible in training, with videos, today I already have an appointment to watch the videos too. I’ll try to adapt as quickly as possible.”

“The commission issue is relative. A lot of teams had a European commission and they didn’t do well. I think his work speaks for itself.. He does the job with a lot of limitations, injured players, tight schedule, difficult games in a row, so you can see that he and the commission do a good job. That’s what I said, keep it up, and I’ll try to help where I can.“, finished.

Although he is already normally integrated into Corinthians’ training routine, Balbuena is still unsure if he will be able to debut this Wednesday, in the duel against Coritiba. The defender is still waiting for his contract to be registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

