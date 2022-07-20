Balbuena says he wants to play against Coritiba and makes himself available to Vtor Pereira

This Tuesday, Balbuena was officially presented by Corinthians, in a ceremony at CT Joaquim Grava. The defender gave a press conference and talked about the possibility of debuting this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena. The player has not yet been registered with the IDB, but if it depends on the Paraguayan, he plays.

“If it’s up to me, I want to play. I’ve already told the coach, the doctors, since I started doing the exams. I will be available, but the coach will know the best option for him. My idea is to help, add from wherever I am, whether playing, on the bench or in the stands”, said the athlete.

Despite the excitement, so far the player has not yet been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and cannot make his debut without the link published. However, Balbuena explained that he performed the pre-season with Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, in recent weeks and is in physical condition to play.

“I’m feeling really good, I was doing pre-season in Russia. I made several friendlies. I haven’t trained this last week, but I feel strong. It will depend on the coach, the commission, if I’m not going to work to get ready as soon as possible, which is the most important thing”, said the athlete.

Balbuena was announced this Monday. The player came on loan for a year, coming from Dynamos Moscow, from Russia. The defender returned to Corinthians after four years, he was traded in 2018. The Paraguayan did not hide his anxiety about meeting Fiel, but highlighted that he is available to Vítor Pereira.

“First I need to be available, which I already feel, but it depends on him. I know what it’s like to play in the arena, what the crowd is like. The most important thing is to go step by step. I’m happy to be back and I really want to be able to play in the arena, outside, play for Corinthians, because I know it’s very good. I trained for two days with the team, but let’s go step by step, there’s no rush”, said the new Corinthians number 31.

The athlete is in his second spell at Corinthians. Between 2016 and 2018, Balbuena played 136 games for Timão and won three titles: one Brasileirão, in 2017, and two Campeonatos Paulistas, 2017 and 2018.

