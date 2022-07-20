Barcelona concludes agreement with Bayern for Lewandowski, which will face a fine of 500 million euros | spanish football

Barcelona have announced that they have concluded an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signing of striker Lewandowski. According to the club, the transfer cost 45 million euros (R$ 249 million), plus 5 million euros in variables. The 33-year-old Pole, will have a termination fine of 500 million euros (R$ 2.7 billion).

The principle of agreement by the player was announced last Saturday. The ex-Bayern player traveled to the United States and joined the Barça delegation soon after and passed the medical exams. He signed a contract until 2026 and could make his debut this Saturday, in a friendly against Real Madrid.

Lewandowski should be officially presented by Barcelona at a ceremony this Wednesday in Miami. The club plays a friendly with Inter Miami this Tuesday, but the striker will not be available yet. After the conclusion of the agreement, Bayern took the opportunity to post more farewell messages to their idol.

The value of the contractual fine is lower than that of other players signed by Barcelona and also Real Madrid, but this is due to Lewandowski’s age. Younger, Ansu Fati, stone and little raphinha have fines of 1 billion euros, double that imposed on the former Bayern player.

Barcelona will face Inter Miami this Tuesday and then play three more friendlies in the United States: against Real Madrid (24th), Juventus (26th) and RB New York (30th).

Afterwards, Barcelona will return to Spain to face Mexico’s Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy, a traditional friendly before the start of the season. The official debut in 2022/23 will be against Rayo Vallecano, on the 13th, for the Spanish Championship.