Barcelona official Lewandowski, who sends a message; see details of the agreement that has a fine of R$ 2.7 billion

Catalan club issued an official statement this Tuesday (19); negotiation is around BRL 272 million for 4 seasons with a fine of BRL 2.7 billion

O barcelona published on Tuesday afternoon (19), details of the agreement with the Bayern Munchen by hiring Robert Lewandowski.

According to a statement issued by the Catalan club, the deal was closed at 45 million euros (BRL 245 million), plus 5 million euros in variables, which could raise the value to BRL 272 million.

The forward will sign a four-year contract with the team with a €500 million release clause..

In a video published by Barça (see above), Lewa appears wearing the Blaugrana shirt, shows the shield and sends a message to the fans: ”Hello, coolies”.

The Pole has already undergone medical examinations. He arrived in Miami, in the United States, last Sunday, when he joined the squad, which is preparing for pre-season friendlies.

At 33 years old, Lewandowski arrives at Barcelona accredited as one of the best strikers in the world, with eight titles in the Bundesligaan achievement of Champions League and the incredible performance of 238 goals in 253 matches for Bayern.