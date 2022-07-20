behind the scenes of the crime documentary

30 years ago, the murder of Daniella Perez shocked Brazil. The actress, daughter of writer Glória Perez, was killed with scissors on December 28, 1992 by then-actor Guilherme de Pádua and his accomplice Paula Thomaz. This Thursday, the rumored story will win a documentary series on HBO Max that promises to break down the details of the case.

Directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, “Pacto Brutal” has five episodes and features testimonies from different people related to the case, such as Daniella’s ex-husband, Raul Gazolla, and the actress’s own mother, Glória Perez.

Talking about the death of a daughter with a grieving mother is not something simple, but the production director told the splash that the playwright was “very open” to talk about the matter. “She was very frank, and for the first time she speaks calmly, with maturity and with the detachment that is allowed today.”

“Even so, 30 years later, talking to Dani’s brother, uncle and cousin, to Raul, and obviously to Glória, was very painful and difficult.”

We cried a lot in the interview with her

Tatiana Issa says that breaks were necessary to be able to move forward with the interviews. “We would stop for a coffee, because we were touching on a very tough subject for her to talk about. For a documentary filmmaker, you have to listen and let this dialogue happen with a lot of respect, love and calm. It’s necessary to build a relationship of trust.”

Gloria Perez gave a three-day testimony for the documentary ‘Brutal Pact’ Image: Playback / Instagram

“Pacto Brutal” has the presence of several actors, such as Cláudia Raia, Fábio Assunção, Maurício Mattar, Cristiana Oliveira and Eri Johnson. Of all of them, the conversation with Gloria Perez happened last.

It was a long interview. It lasted three days and has more than 18 hours of testimony.

The trust between Perez and the team was so great that the writer opened her personal collection on the case to documentarians, with content collected over the 30 years since the crime.

Even with the presence of Daniella Perez’s mother, the playwright has no connection with the title. She is not a producer or screenwriter, just an interviewee and who provided a good part of the archive.

See who are involved in the Daniella Perez case

1 / 6 Daniella Perez was at the height of her career when she was murdered in 1992 by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz. She was the protagonist of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by her mother, Glória Perez. Playback / TV Glovo two / 6 Daniella was married to actor Raul Gazolla. To the documentary “Brutal Pact”, she said that she had a fit of rage when she discovered her wife’s death. reproduction 3 / 6 Playwright Glória Perez was Daniella’s mother and wrote the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, in which her daughter worked alongside Guilherme de Pádua, the murderer. reproduction 4 / 6 Actor Stênio Garcia was very close to Daniella Perez and twice played the actress’s father in soap operas. On Instagram, the artist posted photos with her, mourning her death. Reproduction/Instagram StenioGarciaOficial 5 / 6 Guilherme de Padua was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the death of Daniella Perez. However, he only spent seven in prison as he received parole. Today, he is a pastor and married to Juliana Lacerda. Reproduction/Facebook/Juliana Lacerda 6 / 6 Paula Thomaz, ex-wife of Guilherme de Pádua, was pregnant at the time of the crime and was an accomplice. She was sentenced to 18 years and six months, but only spent seven. reproduction

The decision

The murder of Daniella Perez became rumored not only because it was the death of a rising actress who was on the air with the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, in which she played opposite Guilherme de Pádua – her killer -, but also because led to a change in the law. On Perez’s initiative, qualified homicide, committed for a base or futile motive, or committed with cruelty, was included in the Heinous Crimes Law, with more than 1 million signatures. Thus, it is no longer possible to post bail and more time is needed for the progression of the regime.

It was the impact and repercussion of the crime that convinced the directors to develop the series. “We are from a generation that was greatly impacted by this story. When it happened, it marked us a lot. To this day, people say: I remember exactly where I was when I received this news.”

Raul Gazolla and Daniella Perez were married Image: Reproduction

With “Pacto Brutal”, Barra intends to clarify some rumors and questions that have arisen as the story unfolds, such as the rumor that Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Pádua had an affair. “This statement is the one we heard the most. It is perpetuated because the narrative has been told in an erroneous and sensationalist way by the press and society.”

According to the series’ director and scriptwriter, this confusion exists because, at the time, publicity photos of the soap opera showed the two together, looking at each other or kissing. “They had a quick affair in the plot of ‘De Corpo e Alma’ and the image was released by the press to exhaustion.”

“The press and society began to treat this crime as a feuilleton, as a great soap opera”, comments Issa. “It was very easy to mix it up and think that the crime was what happened inside a soap opera, with people waiting for the next chapter.”

The other side?

The trial took place five years after the crime and Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz were convicted of aggravated homicide for clumsy motives, with the victim being unable to defend themselves. He, 19 years old, and she, 18 years and 6 months old. However, with only seven years in prison, they were placed on parole.

Guilherme de Padua and current wife attended pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations Image: Playback/Instagram

Even out of jail, neither appears in “Brutal Pact”. “We made this decision: this documentary is not a place to give us space to listen to the two who were convicted of the crime,” said Barra.

“Over the years, they had a lot of space in the press. They offered different versions that were changing. There were even situations where they promised to ‘tell what was never told’, but nothing happened. We are a documentary, it’s different from journalism.”

Finally, Tatiana Issa says that this is a “family that cannot find peace” and giving space to the two convicted of the crime would be to allow “liar versions to be perpetuated”.

