‘Beyond Illusion’: farm fire generates discord between Eugênio and Violeta | come around

“You forgive me, but setting fire to the wormy cane was crazy”, explains Benê.
“My God, I did everything wrong, now what?!” she will ask, desperate.
“We need to find a way to put out that fire, or it will take over the entire farm, and it could reach the factory.”
Eugênio and Violeta help to put out the fire in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
And it will be done. Benê, Violeta and Eugênio will mobilize all factory employees and villagers to help fight the fire. But before that, the situation will generate a unease between the “Euleta” couple.
“What madness, the production of the factory stopped”, Eugênio complains.
“I can’t believe you’re going to complain, Eugenio! Look at the desperate situation we are in”, Violeta will argue.
“Which started because you made a stupid decision to set fire to the plantation. And why did you do that? Because you get into doing what you don’t know! We can lose everything we’ve built,” he will say gruffly.
Violet will be irritated by her beloved’s attitude and, at the same time, guilty. But she won’t miss it!
“I messed up! I know! But if you come back with that macho story about what a woman’s place is to take care of the house, I swear I’ll set your tongue on fire!”
After the disagreement is over, everyone will literally roll up their sleeves and help fight the fire, saving the farm, the factory and the village! Afterwards, Violeta will recognize and thank Benê for his efforts, despite the fact that she sent him away.
“He saved the farm, the factory and the village. You have all my gratitude. Kudos to Benê, folks!”
Violeta congratulates Benê for being able to control the fire in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Ufa! That was close, huh! Will the friction between the Euleta couple go unnoticed? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
