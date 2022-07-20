Biden may declare ‘climate emergency’ in US to save environmental agenda

American leader travels to Massachusetts on Wednesday, 20, and will speak about tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity to create jobs and reduce costs for families.

SAUL LOEB / AFP

Biden travels to Massachusetts and possibly declares ‘climate emergency’



The president Joe Biden can declare by the end of this week a ‘climate emergency’ in the United States to save the environmental agenda, according to the US press. This action is a way to face the climate crisis. According to the Associated Press news agency, he will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday, 20, to promote his efforts to combat climate change. Pressure on Biden to issue a statement increased after Senator Joe Marchin withdrew from negotiations on climate legislation. This Tuesday morning, the 19th, the White House reported that Biden is expected to speak out on “tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and reduce costs for families.” According to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the US leader “has made it clear that if the Senate does not act to address the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, it will,” adding that they are “considering all options.” and no decision has been made”. This discussion comes at a time when a second heat wave has hit the country – the same scenario that happens in Europe.