Biel and Tays Reis’ baby is born. See birth photos

Singer Tays Reis and her husband Biel show preparations for the birth of the couple’s first child

The singer Tays Reis and her husband, the singer Biel, officially became dads! It turns out that the couple’s first child has just been born. For those who don’t remember, the artists started the novel on national television.

They became very close while they were confined participating in a reality show. Both were part of the cast of the 12th edition of “A Fazenda”, shown by TV Record. Throughout the sweet wait, the famous dads showed off several memorable moments for fans.

On December 21 of last year, Tays Reis and her husband announced that they would be parents for the first time. At the time, the couple celebrated the news of the arrival of their daughter. They released a beautiful record in which they show the result of the pregnancy test and ultrasound exams.

9 months pregnant and about to give birth, the Bahian woman left fans apprehensive in the early hours of Tuesday (19). After feeling pain and thinking it was time for the baby to come into the world, she reported that it was just a scare.

In a video posted on social media, she explained: “I woke up with a stomachache that you guys have no idea about, but I’m medicated and fine. I thought it was about time, so we put everything in the car, my God in heaven”.

Then, Tays Reis and her husband Biel released another record commenting on the scare being just an “Alarm Fake”. “It was a suspected false alarm, but it wasn’t a false alarm”, joked the artist. However, the first-time mother was under observation at the hospital. Later, the funk singer showed a new photo of them getting ready to enter the delivery room.

In the images released on the singer’s profile, it is possible to see the artists’ relatives following the birth of Pietra through the glass outside the room. Although the celebrities have not yet officially announced the birth of the child, one of the baby’s aunts, through her social networks, congratulated the couple.

Everything is now ready to welcome Pietra. Recently, the famous showed the clicks of the beautiful and cozy little room of the baby. The dads chose every detail of the environment. The singer revealed that it was very easy to think about the baby’s corner, as she had many inspirations for the decoration of the room.

The baby’s room is completely white! From the furniture, to the trousseau, the ornaments and the plush toys – everything was chosen with great care.

