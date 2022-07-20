Biel and Tays Reis show the 1st photo of their newborn: “beautiful”

Former Peões Biel and Tays Reis enchanted by showing the first photo of their daughter

The singer Biel left fans delighted by posting the first photo of her baby girl. Apparently, the little one came into the world late this Tuesday afternoon (19). She is the result of the MC’s relationship with the singer Tays Reis. The couple’s firstborn is called Pietra.

The romance between the dads started on the TV screen. The two were among the confined of the 12th edition of the reality “A Fazenda”, shown by Record TV. The courtship that began with the show extended far from the cameras. Pietra is the firstborn of the two. The pregnancy was announced by the dads in December last year.

Recently, Tays had fun remembering how she told her lover the news. “When I said: ‘love, I’m pregnant’! Gabriel didn’t have a reaction. I woke up at 6 am and put on a bunch of balloons. When he leaves the room, I have a teddy bear in my hand… He left the bathroom and didn’t say anything!”, said the singer.

Pietra’s mom continued: “My anger was that he froze and didn’t say anything. Then he saw that they had two cell phones filming him. Don’t drop the chip and he didn’t understand. I said: ‘okay, I’m going to raise my son alone’. I left the room and slammed the door”, completed Tays with a lot of laughter.

The first-time dad explained what happened. “It was 6 o’clock in the morning, I was waking up. Afterwards, I kept trying to remember if it was my birthday.” Biel. The singer also confessed that he does not like surprises very much, so it took him a while to understand what his wife was doing.

In early July, the couple completed nine months of pregnancy. Yesterday, they rushed to the maternity ward, after a few false alarms. On the morning of this Wednesday (20), the proud dad announced the baby’s arrival with the traditional photo of the foot stamped on his arm.

Soon after, MC Biel showed the beautiful decoration of the maternity room. All in pink, with teddy bears, clouds and flowers. In addition to a football shirt with the newborn’s name, representing São Paulo Futebol Clube, Dad’s team. “Thank you, my Lord God!” wrote the singer.

Fans and friends took the opportunity to congratulate the couple. “Welcome to the world of Pietra! This photo is the most beautiful thing”, commented a follower. The former participant of “A Fazenda”, Mateus Carrieri, did not hide his emotion: “Congratulations, dear ones. Almost my granddaughter”. Presenter Adriane Galisteu vibrated: “Congratulations couple, from ‘A Fazenda’ to life. God bless your family, my kiss!!”.

