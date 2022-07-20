Bolsonaro closes ticket in the Federal District with support for Ibaneis

Former Minister Flávia Arruda will run for Senate seat and former governor José R. Arruda for the Chamber of Deputies

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) closed this Tuesday (19.Jul.2022) his support ticket for the elections in the Federal District with Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) in the race for reelection, former minister and deputy Flávia Arruda (PL) to the Senate and former governor José Roberto Arruda (PL) to the Chamber of Deputies. Former minister Damares Alves (Republicans) withdrew from running for the Senate and will still define her candidacy.

“We leave with a consolidated alliance depending on small adjustments that will be made during the week […] I candidate for governor, Flavia candidate for senator”, said Ibaneis in an interview with journalists in Planalto. According to the governor, the joint decision responded to a request by Bolsonaro for “unification”.

“We must also thank Governor Arruda for a strategic and very well thought out retreat, who is eligible and who places himself in the position of federal deputy. Minister Damares will talk to her party about what office she will run for or if she will run”, declared.

Ibaneis’ deputy will be deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF). The governor was called to the Planalto at the last minute by the Presidency’s chief of staff this Tuesday. He arrived 1h after José Arruda also arrived at the Palace for a meeting with the Chief Executive. Former minister Damares Alves also participated in the discussion, but did not speak to journalists on the way out.

Last week, Ibaneis had announced that he would form a ticket with Damares. On Sunday (July 17), Bolsonaro claimed to have been “surprised” by the ad.

Former minister Flávia Arruda declared that she always maintained a dialogue with Damares and that the pastor made a “recoil” important. “We were ministers together, we are working partners, we know each other, we respect each other and we don’t compete for the same position, even so as not to divide President Bolsonaro’s base”, declared.

José Arruda stated that he is “returning to public life with great humility” and, therefore, decided to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. “President Bolsonaro, in a very elegant way, considered that unification in our political field would be important and within that line, Governor Ibaneis committed to supporting the president in Brasilia.”, said Arruda.

Quaest poll carried out from July 11 to 14, 2022 indicated a technical tie between Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and José Roberto Arruda (PL) in the elections for the government of the Federal District in the 1st round. The current governor has 28% of the voting intentions against 25% of the former governor.

Following, also tied, are Reguffe (União Brasil), with 11%, and Leila do Vôlei (PDT), with 9%. Izalci (PSDB) has 5%, Leandro Grass (PV), 4%, Rafael Parente (PSB), 2%, and Keka Bagno (Psol), 1%.

The survey surveyed 1,500 people from July 11 to 14, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research was commissioned by the newspaper Brazilian Mail for BRL 147,500.00. The registration of the research at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is DF-08227/2022 and BR-04749/2022.