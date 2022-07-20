Bolsonaro makes “crossword” to associate PT with PCC

Without mentioning the names of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published on his official Twitter account a series of crosswords to associate the PT with the group known as 1533 in São Paulo.

This Tuesday’s publication (July 19, 2022) is an irony of the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), to determine the exclusion of publications on social networks with fake news involving the connection between the PCC, the PT and the murder of the then mayor of Santo André Celso Daniel in 2002.

Moraes’ decision also ordered the deletion of content with montages involving a speech by the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva equating the poor with toilet paper and suggesting the existence of an association between the PT, fascism and Nazism.

here’s what published President Jair Bolsonaro:

“- Leader of the criminal faction [irraaa] complains about Jair Bolsonaro and reveals that with the Party of [irruuu] the dialogue with organized crime was “crazy”.

– It is the group that practices illicit activities coordinated by the 15th and 3rd letter of the alphabet with nostalgia for the group of the cephalopod invertebrate animal belonging to the phylum of molluscs”.

Bolsonaro then replaces the words PCC with “irraaa” and Workers, of the Workers’ Party, for “irruuu”. He also refers to PT when he writes “15th and 3rd letter of the alphabet”. The president later corrected the publication with the new orthographic agreement for the Portuguese language, in which the P, from PCC, is the 16th letter of the alphabet and not the 15th.

The Chief Executive also publishes an excerpt from a report by the RecordTV with audio attributed to Alexsandro Pereira, better known as Elias. He was the treasurer of the criminal faction.

Understand

Supporters of President Bolsonaro have used publicist Marcos Valério’s plea bargain to link the names of the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to one of Brazil’s main criminal factions, the PCC.

The Bolsonarist core seeks to erode Lula’s image to reduce PT’s advantage in electoral polls. The theme can be explored in the presidential campaign by opponents of the PT.

the last survey PowerDate, released on July 6, shows that Lula has 44% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro has 36% (more information about the survey at the end of this text).

However, on Sunday, Moraes’ decision affected content published by allies of the president, such as deputies Hélio Lopes (PL-RJ) and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), the senator and son of the chief executive, Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-SP). -RJ). Government officials classified Moraes’ determination as “unfair” – read the reactions here.

PCC BACK TO SURFACE

The PT-PCC issue resurfaced on July 1, 2022 after the magazine’s website Look publish excerpts of testimony in which the publicist claims to have heard from a PT leader how the alleged relationship between the party and the criminal faction PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) worked. The faction originated in São Paulo and later branched out to other states.

The report says that, in Valério’s version, businessman Ronan Maria Pinto was blackmailing Lula into not revealing an alleged illegal fundraising scheme for PT members.

The publicist reportedly said that he heard from Silvio Pereira, at the time secretary general of the PT, that Ronan threatened to divulge that the party received funds clandestinely from bus companies, irregular transporters of passengers and bingo games. In the latter case, there would be money laundering by the CCP.

Valério also stated that Celso Daniel (PT), the mayor of Santo André murdered in 2002, would have a dossier on which PT members received illegal funding. The alleged dossier never appeared.

It is common for political opponents of the PT to link the party to the death of the former mayor of Santo André.

The advertiser’s claims, at least so far, have not been proven. O Power 360 could not access the whistleblower videos cited by the magazine Lookbut it proved to be in fact from the process in which Marcos Valério made the reports.

WHO IS MARCOS VALÉRIO?



Brazil Agency Marcos Valério (photo) was convicted in the monthly allowance process for the crimes of embezzlement, active corruption and money laundering

Marcos Valério was one of the central characters in the Mensalão scandal.

He was sentenced to 37 years in prison in 2012, when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) judged the scheme that was in force during part of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s first term (2003-2006) as President of the Republic.

Valério is also convicted for a similar practice in Minas Gerais, when the state was ruled by the toucan Eduardo Azeredo. In May 2022, he switched to the open regime.

WHAT THE PT SAYS

The PT manifested itself in a note about the Veja report, in early July 2022.

“In despair at the proximity of the polls trial, the Bolsonarism associated with Veja magazine unleashed another operation of lies, reviving false accusations against Lula and the PT”said the acronym.

The party classified the testimony of the “condemned Marcos Valerius” as “liar”. He also stated that the allegations have already been investigated and that the theses have been overturned.

“The facts about the murder of the late mayor of Santo André, Celso Daniel, in January 2002 were first established in 3 investigations”declares the PT’s note.

“All [os inquéritos] concluded that Celso Daniel was the victim of criminals who kidnapped him to steal”, according to the note. The caption also states that opponents “morbidly exploit the memory of the mayor”.

“Even when dealing with evident political manipulation and bad journalism, the article in Veja magazine supplied the networks and sectors of the press committed to Bolsonarism”says the PT note.

“The Workers’ Party is, of course, finalizing the appropriate legal measures before Veja magazine, a repeat offender in the image of the party and its leaders”says the text.

The magazine had already published articles with a similar theme, also based on statements by Marcos Valério, in 2019 (read here and here).

MOBILIZED SCHOLARSHIP

On the same day of publication of the magazine LookJair Bolsonaro posted the title of the story on his Twitter profile.

“There is no doubt that crime has Lula as an ally and me as an enemy, which I am very proud of. With him, there were grueling dialogues. With me, there are records of drug seizures and damage to factions”wrote the president.

the mention of “cabulous dialogues” refer to another report.

In 2019, the newspaper The State of São Paulo released a telephone call intercepted by the Federal Police in which a PCC leader claimed that, with the PT, there was a “dialogue with us hairy”.

At the time, there was also a reaction from the party.

“It’s another frame like so many others forged against the PT, and it comes at a time when the Federal Police is subordinate to a minister cornered by the revelation of his criminal conduct”said the acronym in a note.

“It was not the PT who dialogued and carried out multi-million transactions with confessed criminals, it was ex-judge Sergio Moro, to mount a judicial farce against ex-President Lula with lying and without evidence”said the PT at the time.

Moro was the Minister of Justice of the Bolsonaro government at that time. The folder is responsible for the Federal Police.

After the publication of the magazine report Lookthe House Public Security Committee approved an invitation for Marcos Valério to explain the statements.

The collegiate has strong influence from the Parliamentary Front for Public Security, known as Bancada da Bala, a group close to Bolsonarism.

The author of the request was Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the President of the Republic. The hearing, however, was cancelled. As it was an invitation, Valerius was not obliged to attend.

If he were to speak to the commission, he would keep the matter up and increase the chances of wearing down the image of the PT and Lula.

Eduardo, as well as several other Bolsonaristas, explored the topic on social media:

The magazine report Look it was not the 1st in 2022 that associated the names “Lula” and “PCC“.

In June, the newspaper The State of São Paulo published text under the title “Accountant linked to Lula is suspected of laundering R$ 16 million in lottery with PCC”.

The report states that the accountant made the PT’s Income Tax returns from 2013 to 2016, and that his office is at the same address where a son of the former president has 3 companies.

According to the text, “there is no mention in the Denarc investigation of Lula and his son, other than the coincidence of addresses”.

The research cited at the beginning of this text was carried out by the PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources.

Data were collected from July 3 to 5, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 317 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06550/2022.