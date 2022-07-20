Bolsonaro must call the radish planters and announce the coup. by Moisés Mendes

by Moisés Mendes

“Bolsonaro did not call the ambassadors to say that he distrusts electronic voting machines.

Ambassador is the guy who knows best how to read what hasn’t been said. They are not imbeciles who can be bluffed.

They all know, including those in countries ruled by despots similar to Bolsonaro, who were called to hear the guy say he’s going to lose the election and that he’s ready for the coup.

But no one believes in Bolsonaro’s coup, least of all diplomats. Yesterday they saw the terror on Bolsonaro’s face.

Tomorrow, the genocidal can call all the coaches of Brasilia’s baseball teams and tell the same story. The effect will be the same.

It does not solve. What Bolsonaro should do, if he really thinks he can carry out the coup, is call the owners of shooting clubs.

Because the ambassadors know his talk is loser. It’s no use talking to someone who won’t help at all at the time of a coup.

Bolsonaro needs to call Brasilia who he thinks will be by his side in the coup. After the shooting club owners, who are unlikely to embark on this cold, he should call the militiamen.

Because shooting club owners don’t want a coup, they want customers willing to shoot alvaro, as Adoniran would say.

It’s no use calling someone who doesn’t understand a scam. It is unproductive to call ambassadors, radish planters or Beetle 67 collectors.

(Text originally published on MOISÉS MENDES BLOG)

