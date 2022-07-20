Boss lover seeks gunslinger after finding out he was cheating on someone else

A woman who was having an affair with her manager tried to hire a hitman to kill a co-worker after discovering that she was also seeing their superior.

According to Extra, 26-year-old Whitney Franks began having an affair with married James Prest after they met at work. However, after a year, Whitney ended up being transferred from a branch, and James began a sexual relationship with another subordinate.

Whitney followed the boss and caught him breaking into his colleague’s house. Revolted, she went on the dark web and tried to hire a gunman for 1,000 pounds (about R$ 6,500), with cryptocurrencies. She posted Ruutna’s home address and Facebook profile and asked: “I’m looking for the murder of a woman. I have £1,000 and I’m willing to pay more.”

The message eventually reached a journalist, who alerted the police. Whitney was arrested and indicted for planning murder.