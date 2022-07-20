Botafogo is interested and monitors striker Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen

Paulinho is on the radar of Botafogo. Former player of Vascothe 22-year-old forward Bayer Leverkusen Glorioso is of interest, as he fits into the project. The information is from the blog Panorama Esportivo, from “O Globo”, and from the profile “Guia Alvinegro”, on Twitter.

However, Botafogo is still evaluating whether to invest in Paulinho, whose priority is to remain in Europe. In order not to lose for free, the German club is considering accepting a sale for less than € 5 million (about R$ 27.6 million). O Fluminense would also be interested, in addition to Vasco himself.

In the last year of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen, the player has already stated that he does not want to stay. He does not rule out a possible return to Brazil, but he is looking for European clubs.

Source: FogãoNET writing, Panorama Sports Blog (O Globo) and Twitter Guia Alvinegro

