Botafogo x Galo: CBF releases VAR audio on penalty kick in Ademir

A possible penalty in Ademir occurred in the last move of the match, when Atltico was already beating Botafogo 1-0 The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, this Wednesday (20), the audio of the video referee (VAR) in the 1-0 victory of Atltico over Botafogo. The match, valid for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, was played on Sunday, at Estdio Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro.

The analyzed move took place in the last minute of the match, when Ademir was tackled in the area. Galo was already winning by 1 to 0, and referee Raphael Claus did not understand it as a penalty.

In the throw, Hulk hit a free kick on the crossbar, Ademir took the rebound, and Keno finished for the nets, but the throw was annulled for offside. The players of the Minas Gerais team complained about the decision, but the game was ended soon after.

The video referee, Rodrigo Guarizo, confirmed Ademir’s legal status and Keno’s impediment. As the possible penalty took place before the goal, he analyzed the play and called Claus to confirm the penalty. However, when going into the VAR booth, the referee saw no fault.

VAR audio in conversation with Raphael Claus

referee: Adjusted. He follows

VAR: Checking. Let go for me (the line). We have to see that line. Come back to me, see who touches that ball, because he’s in an offside position. Back in another (camera) I need to see who is the last one who plays. We have possible criminal as well. Let’s see the possible impediment first, at the time of the kick. Do the line.

referee: Penalty no , the guy feels the contact and falls. There is no push, no movement.

VAR: It’s ok (the position). He follows. In this action now, I have to see the possible criminal. Gotta see who’s the last one to touch the ball. The last player to touch the ball is the attacker. Stop at the moment of touch for me. his calf that touches the ball. Player is in front of the ball line, this goal is offside. I have to check if penal.

VAR: Claus, the goal when it comes out is in an offside position. First, there is a penalty. You have to come check it out to see if it’s criminal or not.

referee: But I said that in the penal.

VAR: That (camera) first. At the time of the kick, he is in a legal position. The ball is left for him (Ademir), and this is the action of the defender.

referee:T, but for me… it gives me a more closed camera.

VAR: Okay, I’ll give you a closer camera.

referee: I want to see if it has an arm, something. The arm has no pushing movement. Side camera. For me it’s a competition for space.

VAR: Has his (defender’s) thigh on his (attacker’s) hip behind.

referee: Okay, but the thigh goes towards the ball and has the most lateral contact. The player values ​​the most. There’s no push, there’s nothing. Is it not impeded in either situation?

VAR: This no. In the other situation, he is offside. He touches the ball to reach the player. Now his calf touches and goes over to the offside player.

referee: Okay, offside.

Atltico claims

Atltico’s president, Srgio Coelho, alongside his vice-president, José Murilo Procpio, gave a press conference this Wednesday to talk about the arbitration’s decisions against Alvinegro in the last games.

In a press release read by the manager, the club – still without access to the audios – spoke about the move in the match against Botafogo, treating the failure to mark the penalty as a ‘grotesque mistake’.

“Galo x Botafogo – we still haven’t had access to the audios (again), but Ademir’s penalty shot in the last shot of the game is evident and indisputable. It’s a grotesque mistake by the same referee who made another mistake in not scoring a penalty in our game last year against Atltico Goianiense in Gois, even seeing the VAR bids he didn’t give these two clear penalties in our favor”, says part of the note.