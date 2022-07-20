Bruna Marquezine’s pair in ‘Besouro Azul’ praises: ‘My favorite’

Bruna Marquezine’s Romantic Couple in “Besouro Azul”, Xolo Maridueña, 21, praised the actress in an Instagram post. The actor called his co-star in the DC movie comics from “my favorite”.

To celebrate the end of filming, the actor shared a photo kissing the director, angel Manuel Soto. In the publication, Bruna left a comment and was answered by Xolo with the following message: “My favorite, Penny”, he said.

In the post, he commented on the end of the recordings and thanked the entire cast. “Bye Blue Beetle. See you next year. Thank you to the entire cast and crew who made this possible. I’m so proud of what you’ve all accomplished and even more proud to call us family! Thank you, Ángel, for trusting me to bring Jaime to life,” wrote Xolo.

Penny is the main character played by the actress in her first film in Hollywood. In the DC film, which should hit theaters only in 2023, Xolo plays Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers after being bitten by an alien beetle. Penny will be Jaime’s romantic interest in the story.

The two struck up a friendship during the filming of the film. Since they first appeared together, Bruna and Xolo were acclaimed by fans. Many users of social networks even hope that the love experienced by both in “Besouro Azul” does not remain only on screens.

The artist has already published a photo with Bruna. However, he soon excluded and increased fan speculation about the relationship of the famous.

Last month, the actress and her love interest posed alongside the team in a photo. In the click, the Brazilian and the American actor appeared embraced in a restaurant in Puerto Rico. In the caption of the publication, a member of the production wrote: “Dinner with the family”.