Bruno from KLB shows his baby’s first teeth: “cute”

KLB singer Bruno’s baby delighted family fans by displaying a beautiful smile

the singer’s wife Bruno from KLB, Maria Luiza Scornavacca, delighted to show a cute beyond cute of her baby. The couple made the union official at the end of last year. The wedding took place on December 2, Malu’s birthday, and brought together a few family and friends in an intimate reception.

A short time later they celebrated the arrival of the first heir. Little Ravi was born in January and turned six months old. The phase is one of the most awaited by dads, as it marks the beginning of the food introduction, in which the little ones start to taste the first baby food and food.

On social media, the couple shares the good times with the baby. Ravi’s drooling daddies still make a point of showing developmental milestones and special events alongside the little one.

Recently, the famous dad recorded a beautiful photo in which he appears giving a baby food. The little boy looks at the camera and smiles with his mouth all dirty with food, which made the picture even funnier!

“Today the breakfast was messy lol!! Good week my people, let’s go this week has 20 + 2 “, he wrote Bruno from KLB as caption. Mom, on the other hand, showed that the heir gained good help to taste his food.

Turns out Ravi now has two teeth! To tell the news, Maria Luiza took care of the photo. The boy appears in the record very close and with a happy smile! “Passing by to wish you a great Sunday with the most beautiful smile in the universe!!”, captioned the mom.

Fans and friends of the singer Bruno from KLB left several messages for the family. “What a beauty!!!! It brightened up our day!”, assured an internet user. Another wished: “Most beautiful baby, people. God bless your little life prince.” A follower melted: “Aiiii those little teeth….I can’t stand it”. And yet another defined: “This baby is cuteness personified”.

