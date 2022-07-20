Bruno Mazziotti updates Willian’s situation and says midfielder is still one stage away from returning

After explaining the physical situation of Renato Augusto, who is in the medical department, Corinthians physiotherapist and consultant Bruno Mazziotti gave updates on shirt 10, Willian. According to the professional, despite the midfielder’s early recovery, there is still a stage for his return.

“Willian’s injury was an unusual injury for a football player. It happens, rarely, but it does happen. It was a subluxation during the game, he had an episode in the game, he wanted to return to the game, even because, in the popular expression, he was with the hot blood, so for him it was important to come back at that moment, it was an important game for Corinthians. Of course, with an injury like that, you have a prognosis of four weeks, so Willian is now entering his third week. It is already at a very advanced stage of its recovery process, thanks to the incessant work both of the recovery area here at Corinthians, and with the care that Willian also has individually, this is extremely important“, began the physical therapist in an interview with Corinthians TV.

“So, Willian enters a moment when he no longer misses such a large amount of training, this is important because, after all, we want to protect the shoulder injury, but I have to think about the athlete as a whole, the injuries that may arise. The training load for Willian is extremely important, and he’s been able to do it safely in training, because that’s where we can better control this environment, unlike the game. In the game, we have the need to bring the most fit athlete possible. It’s one thing to just put it on the field, another thing to have the performance on the field”, said Bruno.

Willian had his injury confirmed by the club on 2 July. The player left the game against Boca Juniors, still in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. At the time, shirt 10 fell on the lawn after a fight with two opponents. According to the investigation of My Helmthe planning of the technical commission and medical department, is to have all the players – except Paulinho – fit for the quarterfinals.

Bruno Mazziotti also explained that the responsibility of this “task force” is to deliver Willian in his best playing conditions, to be able to play well against any opponent. Therefore, his presence in the field against Coritiba, on Wednesday night, becomes unlikely.

“Everyone who wants to see Willian play, wants to see the best performance, his best performance, so we have the responsibility to deliver, as far as possible, Willian’s conditions to be able to compete on equal terms, not only internally with their athletes, but also externally, with the opposing teams. We are very close to bringing Willian to this condition, there are other athletes also at this moment, and this greatly favors the coach’s work”, he concluded.

See more at: Medical Department and William.