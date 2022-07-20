Building-sized asteroid approaches Earth for first time in 70 years

The 17th of July received a rare event for astronomy: for the first time in 70 years, the asteroid 2022 KY4, which is close to the size of a 50-story building, approached Earth.

Visits from this huge comet, almost 90 meters wide, are always rare and the next one should happen in 2048. Despite its size and being relatively “close” to Earth, the asteroid (fortunately) is not on a collision course with us.

publicity

Asteroid near Earth

In fact, it passed almost 6.1 million kilometers from us, a very safe distance. This is much further away, for example, than asteroid 2022 NF, which skimmed past 90,000 kilometers from Earth on the 7th.

Read too

According to NASA, the asteroid is now on a long journey traveling at about 7.6 kilometers per second and will return to visit us in 2048. It was also close by in 1949 and 1959. There is a risk, very small indeed, of the asteroid to change its orbit, if it interacts with the gravity of another star, for example, and enter a collision course with Earth in a future approach.

However, if that happens, we may already be prepared. NASA recently launched the DART mission, which aims to collide with an asteroid to test Earth’s ability to defend against future threats. The collision is scheduled to take place in November this year.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!