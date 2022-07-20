Butantan Institute will import 8 thousand liters of API to produce 10 million doses of Coronavac for children aged 3 and 4 years | Sao Paulo

The governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), said this Wednesday (20) that the Butantan Institute will return to importing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFA) from China to start the resumption of production of the Coronavac vaccine on Brazilian soil.

According to Palácio dos Bandeirantes, they will be imported 8 thousand liters of Sinovac pharmaceutical product for the production of 10 million doses of the immunizer. The vaccines will be intended for the vaccination of children aged 3 and 4 years against Covid-19.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The application in this age group was unanimously approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency last Wednesday (13). The forecast of the São Paulo government is that the new vaccines will begin to be ready in August.

“We took this decision today, even before inclusion in the PNI (National Immunization Program), so that we have enough vaccine to vaccinate children in São Paulo and make them available to the Ministry of Health to vaccinate children in Brazil. The importation should take a few weeks so that, if possible, in the month of August, we have these vaccines available and we can start immunizing these children”, said Rodrigo Garcia.

2 of 3 Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) during the 14th UNESCO Creative Cities Conference in Santos, SP — Photo: Government of the State of São Paulo/Disclosure Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) during the 14th UNESCO Creative Cities Conference in Santos, SP — Photo: Government of the State of São Paulo/Disclosure

“São Paulo will use the resources of the Butantan Institute Foundation to make this import, believing that the Ministry of Health will purchase the vaccines. If we wait for inclusion in the PNI to make this acquisition, we will lose precious weeks”, he declared. the governor, who is a candidate for reelection in the October election.

The State Department of Health reported that, if the Ministry of Health does not make the purchase of immunizations that will be produced, São Paulo will vaccinate children in the state with these doses.

The São Paulo government says that the 10 million doses are enough to vaccinate all Brazilian children in this age group with the 1st dose of the immunizer.

Ministry of Health recommends vaccination with CoronaVac for children aged 3 to 5 years

Rio is the first capital to vaccinate children aged 3 and 4 against Covid

3 of 3 Cargo unloading from China with 6 thousand liters of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) from CoronaVac, vaccine against Covid-19 from Instituto Butantan, at São Paulo International Airport, in Cumbica, in Guarulhos (SP), this Saturday , June 26, 2021 — Photo: PAULO LOPES/BW PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Landing of cargo from China with 6 thousand liters of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) from CoronaVac, vaccine against Covid-19 from Instituto Butantan, at São Paulo International Airport, in Cumbica, in Guarulhos (SP), this Saturday, 26 June 2021 — Photo: PAULO LOPES/BW PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The new guidance from the São Paulo government comes a day after Garcia declared that the Butantan Institute was waiting for Coronavac to be included in the National Immunization Program (PNI) to start producing or importing a new batch of vaccine.

“Butantan informs us that it has no stock of CoronaVac and that it is waiting for the inclusion of this vaccine in the PNI of this vaccine for children aged 3 to 5 years so that it can activate the partner laboratory, bring the vaccines, pack and distribute throughout Brazil. The beginning of this process will take place with the official inclusion of CoronaVac to vaccinate children aged 3 and 5 years in the PNI”, said Garcia on Tuesday (19).

Instituto Butantan is a supplier of CoronaVac throughout Brazil. In the state of São Paulo alone, there are 1.1 million children in this age group who could now be vaccinated if the immunizer were available, said the governor on Tuesday (19).

According to the São Paulo government, more than 6.1 million children aged between 5 and 11 years have already been immunized in the state of São Paulo, with 66.3% of this population having a complete vaccination schedule and 86.9 % were vaccinated with the first dose.

Capital begins to vaccinate this Wednesday (20) children aged 3 and 4 with disabilities, comorbidities and also indigenous people

Start of vaccination in the capital

The city of São Paulo started the vaccination against Covid of children aged 3 and 4 with comorbidities, disabilities or indigenous people this Wednesday (20). The capital has about 15,000 children with comorbidities at these ages.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) also said this Tuesday (19) that it is still not possible to vaccinate all children in this age group because the capital does not have enough vaccines in stock. In total, the capital has 313,826 children aged 3 and 4 years old.

Garcia reaffirmed on Tuesday (19) that there was a lack of sufficient doses for all children in this age group in the state’s municipal stocks.

“I have seen that the mayors of São Paulo and Brazil, who often have a stock of the vaccine and have started vaccinating and complying with it, they have federative autonomy to make this decision, but it is important that the Ministry of Health pronounces itself quickly to that we start importing and filling the vaccine, otherwise at some point we will have a shortage of vaccines. We have it in stock.”