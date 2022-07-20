“Bye, Turk”; Gallardo opens the game about leaving River Plate and becomes a subject at Atlético

Atletico fans do not have a relationship of trust with the current coach and it has repercussions for the Argentine commander

Even “pinching” for a few hours the leadership of the Brazilian Championship last Sunday (17), after the last match, in the victory away from home against Botafogo, in a game valid for the 17th round of the competition, the fans of Atlético Mineiro continue without trust fully in the work of coach Antonio Mohamed.Amid this situation, a name recently caught the attention of the crowd: Marcelo Gallardo.

The captain of River Plate, from Argentina, is currently experiencing a delicate moment. In addition to being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores da América, the team is experiencing its worst start to the Argentine Championship since the coach joined the team in 2014, occupying the 17th place among 28 teams that compete in the first division. With that, he broke the silence about his future at the club and “cheered up” rivals.

“If we can’t fight for the title (of the Argentine Championship), I’ll leave the best team possible for when we have something solid again”, he said at a press conference. With a contract until December, Gallardo also discussed a possible immediate departure: “I’m going to occupy myself in these three months and work on what I said earlier. I understand that my stay bothers me, even when the results don’t come”.

“I will be until the last day of my contract always with my head prepared to give the team better solutions. If that’s enough to fight for the title, good. If not, I need to generate a structure that will serve the institution in the medium term”, said Gallardo. In social networks, athleticans asked for the coach to be hired to direct the team: “Bye, Turco”, said one of them; “It would be perfect for 2023,” commented another.