Caixa director is found dead at the bank’s headquarters in Brasília

Caixa’s director of Internal Controls and Integrity, Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, was found dead on Tuesday night (19) at the bank’s headquarters in Brasília. The Civil Police of the Federal District is investigating the cause of death. According to the corporation, the director was found dead outside the bank’s head office building.

In a note, the bank regretted the death of the director and said it collaborated with the investigations. “Caixa expresses deep regret for the death of employee Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista. Our sincere feelings to friends and family, to whom we are providing full support and welcome. The bank contributes with the investigations to confirm the causes of what happened”, says the text.













Bank employee since 1989







Born in Teresina (PI), Sérgio Ricardo has been a career employee at Caixa since 1989. He worked for more than twenty years in the area of ​​Internal Controls and Risk. Graduated in Economics from the Catholic University of Brasília, he had an Executive MBA in Finance, a postgraduate degree in Applied Statistics and a Master’s in Economics. In March of this year, Sérgio took office as Executive Director of the bank.





Changes in Caixa’s board of directors

The board that was headed by Sérgio Ricardo is part of the institution’s Internal Affairs structure, which was previously linked to the presidency and, after the inauguration of the new Caixa president, Daniella Marques, became linked to the Board of Directors. The change came in the wake of allegations of harassment involving the bank’s former president, Pedro Guimarães.

According to the bank, the changes were made to “reinforce the autonomy and isonomy of the Internal Affairs department” and provide “better internal communication, optimization, efficiency and fluidity in the management of people and processes”.





Internal Affairs investigating allegations of harassment

In June, following the resignation of the then president of the bank Pedro Guimarães on suspicion of harassment, Caixa confirmed that it had already received complaints and informed that it had been investigating the case since May this year. In a statement released to the press at the time, the bank highlighted that the matter had been dealt with internally and confidentially by the Internal Affairs Department.

“Caixa repudiates any type of harassment and informs that it has received, through its whistleblowing channel, reports of cases of this nature at the institution. The investigation runs in secrecy, within the scope of the Corregedoria, which is why it was not known to the other areas of the bank”, he disclosed.

The bank also stated in the note that it made contact with the person who made the complaint and carried out “internal diligence that resulted in preliminary material”. This material is in the evaluation process. “Therefore, the Corregedoria admitted the complaint and gave the information to the complainant, making itself available to collect their testimony, maintaining their anonymity.”





Investigation by the Federal Public Ministry

Pedro Guimarães is the subject of an investigation by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). Allegations that he sexually harassed women at the bank were revealed by the press. According to the investigation, the cases would have occurred with employees of the bank itself who felt abused by the economist on different occasions, at events or work trips.





The Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) also opened a preliminary investigation to investigate the allegations and the Federal Audit Court (TCU) requested information from Caixa on what mechanisms and procedures were adopted to prevent sexual and moral harassment.

On July 5th, Pedro Guimarães published an article in which he denies the accusations and complains of suffering an “insane massacre”. The case remains under investigation by the Public Ministry of Labor.



Collaborated with Sarah Teófilo