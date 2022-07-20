Caixa director is found dead at the bank’s headquarters in Brasilia

Sérgio Faustino Batista commanded the sector responsible for receiving and monitoring internal complaints from Caixa employees, such as cases of harassment involving Pedro Guimarães edit

247 – The director of Internal Controls and Integrity of Caixa Econômica Federal, Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, 54, was found dead on Tuesday night (19). The information is from Rodrigo Rangel, from Metrópoles.

The body was found outside the bank’s headquarters building, in central Brasília, by security guards on duty.

The occurrence was registered by the Civil Police of the Federal District and the Federal Police was notified. Still under investigation, preliminary investigations work with a probable suicide.

The board headed by Faustino Batista was directly related to the recent scandal that befell Caixa: the allegations of moral and sexual harassment against its former president, Pedro Guimarães.

The Department of Internal Controls and Integrity, DECOI, is responsible for receiving and following up on complaints made by employees through the bank’s internal channels. When the Guimarães case came to light, the bank admitted to having received an internal complaint about harassment by the then president in May.

After Guimarães left, Faustino Batista remained in the same position, which he had assumed for just over six months. He was a career employee and had previously been part of the team that directly advised Guimarães’ office.

