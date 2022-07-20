Caixa director is found dead in the bank building in Brasilia

The director of Internal Controls and Integrity at Caixa, Sérgio Ricardo Faustino Batista, 54, was found dead last night at the headquarters of the state bank, in Brasília. According to information from the PCDF (Civil Police of the Federal District), the director was found dead outside the building.

According to the corporation, the case is under investigation by the 5th DP (Police Station) and the occurrence is preliminarily classified as suicide.

Through a note, Caixa expressed its regret over the death of the employee. “Our sincere feelings to friends and family, to whom we are providing full support and welcome. The bank contributes with the investigations to confirm the causes of what happened”, said the state bank.

According to the website Metrópoles, the PF (Federal Police) was informed of the occurrence. O UOL also contacted the corporation, which informed that the case is being investigated only by the Civil Police.

The board until then led by Batista was responsible for receiving the sexual harassment allegations against the former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães — he denies these accusations. In addition to investigating employees’ sexual behavior, the agency also investigates cases of abuse of power, discrimination, corruption, money laundering and nepotism, for example. Once these complaints are received, they are forwarded to the bank’s Internal Affairs Department.

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers by email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.