CAIXA releases new FGTS and PIS/PASEP payments forgotten; see if you have the right

A hefty sum of money has been released by the Federal Savings Bank (CEF) through FGTS and PIS/PASEP forgotten. The benefits made up current calendars that were in force in the first months of the year, but that did not receive full attention from all workers.

the hefty of FGT and PIS/PASEP forgotten correspond to the birthday and extraordinary lootin the case of Service Time Guarantee Fund. As for the salary allowance of Social Training Programa Cashier performs releases with different profiles. Understand next!

Forgotten FGTS and PIS/PASEP criteria

In the circumstance of FGTS forgottenwithdrawals refer to the extraordinary valueswhose releases began in April this year. In all, more than 42 million of workers are authorized to make the redemption, as long as they have a balance in active or inactive account of Service Time Guarantee Fund.

Deposits have already been made by Savings Bank through the digital social savings account of the box has. The account is automatically created in the application held by the worker. Soon, no pre-application requiredjust access the system and redeem the money that will be available until the 29th of December.

already dealing with the Forgotten PIS/PASEPthe values ​​focus mainly on the benefit of the base year 2019. To access it, you will need to send a credit reissue request.

The request must be made at a regional unit of the Superintendence of the Ministry of Laboror via email at this address: [email protected]. The letters “uf” must be replaced by the abbreviation of the state where the beneficiary resides.

The deadline for forgotten money withdrawals ends in the day December 29. In case of doubt, just make an inquiry through the Digital Work Portfolioon the phone Central Alô Trabalho at number 158.

There is also a balance of Forgotten PIS/PASEP for 2020, which is the calendar in force at the beginning of this year. To access the values, just contact the bank responsible for payments.

Remembering that the Caixa Econômica manages PISit’s the Banco do Brasil manages PASEP. The first is aimed at employees of private companies and the second at public servants.