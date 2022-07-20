Caixa Tem: UPDATE the application and contract the MICROCREDIT of up to R$1 thousand

O box hasdigital wallet Federal Savings Bankoffers a loan through the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs, also known as Digital SIM.

The service can be hired online by individuals who wish to undertake and by individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). However, for both groups the conditions are different.

Box has updated

Those interested in contracting microcredit must update the box has. However, the application request option is only available to individuals. MEIs must seek the service at one of Caixa’s branches.

Here’s how to update the app:

Go to your mobile app store and download the latest version of Caixa Tem; Open the application; Have photo identification documents, RG or CNH at hand; Log in using your CPF number and password; On the home screen, tap on the option “Update your Registration”; To confirm, click on “Got it, let’s get started”; Check that your address is correct and updated, if everything is correct, confirm by clicking on “Yes”; If the data is not correct, edit with the updated information; Then, inform the place where you were born and then answer some questions that will appear on the screen; Once this is done, click on “Next”; Check the information provided and tap “Continue”; Finally, follow the instructions to upload your document photos.

Check the loan conditions

For individuals:

Interest: from 1.95% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 1 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Hiring: via Caixa Tem app.

For legal entities (MEI):

Interest: from 1.99% per month;

Maximum value for hiring: R$ 3 thousand;

Payment term: between 12 to 24 months;

Have at least 12 months of activity with the CNPJ to request the service;

Hiring: in person at a Caixa branch.

How to apply for Microcredit?

For individuals:

First, you will need to update or download Caixa Tem; Once this is done, select “Contract Credit TEM box“; Answer the quiz; Choose the credit amount; Choose the best date for payment of installments; Choose the number of installments; Enter the Caixa Tem password and that’s it; It will be necessary to wait a few days for the evaluation of the Box.

For legal entities (MEIs):

In practice, the applicant will have to go in person to a Caixa branch and present proof of residence and the company’s personal documents, as follows:

Certificate of Individual Microentrepreneur Status (CCMEI);

DASN SIMEI of the last closed fiscal year;

Delivery Receipt (proof of billing, regulated together with the Annual Declaration until May 31 of each year).