Can you recognize these Brazilian cities just by the NASA photo? – 07/19/2022

Astronauts who are on the ISS (International Space Station) made beautiful images of Brazilian cities seen from Earth’s orbit, at about 420 km high. The records, released on Sunday (17), highlight Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Curitiba at night, well lit. .

In the photo of Rio de Janeiro (which opens this text), it is possible to see the Rio-Niterói Bridge, several vessels in Guanabara Bay, Ilha do Governador and, in the right corner of the image, the Island of Paquetá. It also draws attention as the city of Rio de Janeiro is much brighter than Niterói and São Gonçalo, the municipalities “on the other side” of the bridge.

The image of Curitiba seems to be “upside down”. That’s because, we are used to seeing the geographic north at the top of the photos. In the photo taken from the ISS, north is on the right. It is there that the city of Almirante Tamandaré is located. Below is São José dos Pinhais and Afonso Pena airport.

In the photo of the capital of São Paulo, it is possible to see the difference in colors in the lights that illuminate São Paulo and Guarulhos, in the right corner. In the capital, the tone is more yellow, while in the neighboring city, the lighting is more orange.

Curitiba in a photo taken from the International Space Station Image: NASA

São Paulo in a photo taken from the International Space Station Image: NASA

In the sea of ​​lights there are also some “voids” and a large dark region at the top. There is the Cantareira State Park, an environmental preservation area with native vegetation and, consequently, without buildings, houses or lights.

If we zoom in, we also see the two marginal roads of São Paulo, Tietê and Pinheiros. It’s just not possible to know if there was traffic at the time of the photo.

Hello Brazil! The city lights of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Curitiba were photographed from the space station as it orbited 262 miles above on July 4, 2022. 🌃🇧🇷 More cities at night.. https://t.co/4yfkLZZfVU pic.twitter.com/TW0M6lAVMX — International Space Station (@Space_Station) July 17, 2022

The International Space Station is a laboratory that is in low orbit and travels at an average speed of 27,700 km/h and manages to go around the Earth almost 16 times in a day.