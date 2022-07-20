Capixaba is the new Miss Universe Brazil | Holy Spirit

Mia Mamede, 26 years old, representative of Espírito Santo, is the new Miss Universe Brazil 2022.

She was elected on Tuesday night (19) at an event in São Paulo and is the first capixaba to win the beauty contest.

In second place was Rebeca Portilho, representative of Amazonas. In third was Isa Murta from Minas Gerais, followed by Luana Lobo, from Ceará, and Alina Furtado, from Rio Grande do Sul.

“The 21st century miss has to be professional, have a vision and a purpose. I want to be that example for women,” said Mia.

In addition to the parades in full attire and bathing suits, the candidates had to answer the same questions: “Brazil is the fifth country in the world with the highest rate of violence against women. As Miss Universe Brazil, what is your social responsibility? ? With this theme, what do you intend to do to prevent and combat violence against Brazilian girls and women?

Graduated in audiovisual journalism and socio-economics from New York University, Mia will represent Brazil at Miss Universewhich has not yet been announced.

Born in Vitória, the new Miss Universe Brazil is multilingual – speaks Portuguese, English, French, Spanish and Mandarin – and hosts a program about travel and entertainment broadcast on YouTube.

