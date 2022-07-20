Casa do Porco, in SP, is elected the 7th best restaurant in the world

posted on 7/19/2022 1:13 PM



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @acasadoporcobar)

the paulista restaurant The House of the Pig was chosen as the seventh best in the world in a ceremony of the The World’s 50 Best Restaurantsconsidered the ‘Oscars of gastronomy’, held this Monday (7/18) in London, England.

The house is run by the chefs Jefferson and Janaína Rueda. Located in downtown São Paulo, the restaurant was especially praised for its cost-effectiveness and full use of pork. In 2021, it was in the 17th position of the ranking.





O The World’s 50 Best Restaurants has a panel of judges made up of 1,080 people linked to gastronomy. They are chefs, journalists and travelers who evaluate dishes around the world (known as foodies).













In addition to The House of the Pig, another Brazilian restaurant ranked among the 50 best in the world. O otequeby chef Alberto Landgraf, located in Rio de Janeiro, occupies the 47th place — it advanced 20 positions compared to last year.

In the second part of the list, which goes from 51st to 100th, four more Brazilian restaurants were mentioned. evvai, in São Paulo, commanded by Luiz Filipe Souza, was in 67th place; O SUNin São Paulo, by chef Alex Atala, in 53rd; Maniin São Paulo, of the new juror of the MasterChef, Helena Rizzo, in 96th; it’s the lasaiin Rio de Janeiro, led by chef Rafa Costa e Silva, in 78th.