Casa do Porco is elected the 7th best restaurant in the world

Brazil appears twice in the 2022 edition of the ranking The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. The São Paulo restaurant The House of the Pigby chefs Janaina and Jefferson Rueda, occupies the 7th place of the ranking – an advance of 10 positions compared to 2021, when he was the only Brazilian on the list. already the carioca otequeby chef Alberto Landgraf, debuts among the top 50 best restaurants in the world, occupying the 47th place.

The announcement of the ranking, which is considered a kind of Oscar of gastronomy, was made in London, at a ceremony presented by actor Stanley Tucci. The first place went to Geranium, from Copenhagen, and the second, to Central, from Lima.

“I understand that our mission as cooks is to educate about our culture and our history through food, and to be on this list is to have Brazilian popular cuisine and what we call ‘high country cuisine’ recognized in the world”, said Janaina Rueda at the awards. “We hope that the representation of Brazil in the 50 Best continues to multiply, so that more and more people can be touched by the diversity of our ingredients, seasonings and techniques.”

A few days earlier, the award had already announced an extended list, with the best restaurants in the world between 51st and 100th. It includes other Brazilian restaurants, such as the São Paulo restaurants DOM (53rd), by Alex Atala, Evvai (67th), by Luiz Filipe Souza, and Maní (96th), by Helena Rizzo, and the carioca Lasai (78th), by Rafael Costa and Silva.

