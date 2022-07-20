Cátia Paganote reveals dating of the paquitas and making out on the bus: ‘A friend of none of them’

Cátia Paganote, the eternal Miúxa, revealed several details behind the scenes of the paquitas in the 80s. In an interview with the podcast “Bestcast”, she delivered dating that happened at the time and how her relationship with the former stage assistants of Xuxa is currently.

“If we were very good friends, we would still be friends, but we are not. I don’t speak ill of anyone, but I am not friends with any of them. I have no complicity with any of them. Not even with Priscila (Couto) and Ana Paula (Almeida), who played shows with me more recently at various parties about the 80s”, said Cátia, who left the WhatsApp groups with her former colleagues.

As for the backstage dating, Cátia Paganote delivered the affair between ex-paquito Xand, who also participated in the interview, and ex-paquita Tatiana Maranhão, now Xuxa’s press officer.

“Letícia Spiller dated Claudio Heinrich. They made a magnificent couple. Bianca (Rinaldi) and Marcelo Faustini were the ones who dated the longest, more than eight years. We lived together for a long time. It was normal for this to happen. me, Priscila and Roberta (Cipriani) were pests and we sat on the buses we traveled on in alternate seats to watch what was happening. There were other couples in the class. When the lights went out, it was that change of place. there, quietly, pretending to be asleep”.