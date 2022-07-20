Ceará vs Avaí live by the Brasileirão: match is delayed due to power outage – Play

O Ceará enters the field this Tuesday (19), against Hawaiiat 21:30, at Castelão, for the 18th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. And after the first victory as home team, beating Corinthians well by 3 to 1 in the previous round, Vozão seeks another 3 points to gain more positions in the table.



Teams are scaled:

Ceará

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Richardson and Richard Coelho; Vina, Lima and Mendoza; Zé Roberto. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

Hawaii

Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Nathanael; Lucas Ventura, Eduardo and Jean Cléber; Pottker, Renato and Bissoli. Coach: Eduardo Barroca.

What time does the match start?





The game will start at 21:30 (Brasília time).



Where to watch?





The match will be broadcast live from Premiere. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.











guesses







another moment

The 3-1 victory against Corinthians last Saturday at Castelão was redemptive for Ceará and could change Vozão’s course in the elite. After all, there is no longer the weight of not having won as home team, and there are two consecutive victories in the season (Fortaleza for the Copa do Brasil and Corinthians for Serie A). The dominant performances raise the confidence of Ceará, which has been getting along with coach Marquinhos Santos.

Marquinhos Santos Ceará technician “The first victory came (at home), gives confidence to the squad and to the work for a positive sequence, but with a battle already on Tuesday. Nothing will be worth it if you don’t seek victory. We have to win on Tuesday. We have to have balance and feet on the ground. We need fans. We need to fill Castelão. It’s magnificent what they do and the synergy that this stadium and fans convey to the field”.

With the victory against Corinthians, Vovô’s statistics at home reversed: there are now 6 unbeaten games in Serie A (one win and 5 draws) and 11 games unbeaten in the season (6 wins and 5 draws).

With the Serie A table of scores very close, a victory for Ceará can take Vovô up to 9th place, gaining 5 positions if the results of the round help.

Training





For the duel with Timão, coach Marquinhos Santos will not count on forwards Erick – who is still recovering from clavicle surgery and Cléber, suspended for the 3rd yellow card. Victor Luis is doubtful due to thigh pain. Iury Castilho returns from suspension.

Subtitle:

Ceará made a great match against Corinthians last Saturday and won 3-1 Photograph:

FABIANE DE PAULA

Thus, Marquinhos Santos must repeat the lineup that Corinthians won, with Zé Roberto in place of Cléber.

Hawaii

Avaí has ​​the same 21 points as Ceará, but is ahead by the number of victories (6 to 4). The Santa Catarina team comes from a 1-0 victory against Santos, last Saturday.

For the game, coach Eduardo Barroca will not have Cortez and Raniele suspended for the third yellow card and Bruno Silva, with knee discomfort, stayed in Florianópolis to fully recover.

In addition to the three holders, Arthur, Galdezani, Morato and Muriqui are also out, in the medical department.

Left-back Natanael was announced by the club, has already had his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), traveled to Fortaleza and should debut.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará x Avai

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Castelão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 19, 2022, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira – RN

Assistant 1: Jean Marcio dos Santos – RN

Assistant 2: Lorival Candido das Flores – RN

Video Referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA) – SP

