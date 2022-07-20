Ceará x Avai delays after blackout at Castelão and annoys fans

The game between Ceará x Avaí, valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship and scheduled to start at 21:30 (Brasilia time) today, had its start delayed by almost an hour.

The reason? A failure in the lighting system at Arena Castelão, a stadium located in Fortaleza that hosts the match — the venue, one of the venues of the 2014 World Cup, is the one that received the most matches in the country this season.

The blackout happened minutes before the teams took to the field. After the organizers stipulated a ten-minute deadline for the normalization of energy, part of the reflectors remained without light and prevented the start of the match.

Faced with the uncertainty, the referee of the match, Caio Max Augusto Vieira, spoke with the captains of both teams. They then decided to return to the locker rooms and wait for the case to be resolved.

“First we have to wait for the 30 [minutos] with 30 more. The stadium organization gave us a deadline of 15 minutes, but after that part of the lighting went out. They don’t have a deadline. In view of this, by mutual agreement, the teams returned to the dressing rooms”, explained the referee to the Premiere broadcast.

Only around 22:15 (Brasília time), the game was restarted – still without the complete restoration of the lighting – after conversations between referees and clubs.

The lack of light irritated both fans at the stadium and viewers, who expressed themselves on Twitter regretting the current situation at Castelão, which in recent weeks has had its pitch heavily criticized by the players themselves.

See some reactions:

Castelão lacking direct energy what a shame — cauã g. (@_cauaffc) July 20, 2022

They scrapped Castelão, bug. From World Cup stage to floodplain field in less than 8 years. It’s a remarkable feat. Congratulations to those involved. — Arthur Grieser Leal (@arthurgrieserl) July 20, 2022

Castelão with power problem… again. Something wrong is not right. — Paulo Knupp (@p_knupp) July 20, 2022

The situation of the most used sports square in Brazil is deplorable. Arena Castelão is playing the cockroaches on and off the field. It is unfortunate that the stage of so many achievements is becoming increasingly scrapped. — cejota (@cejotateixeira) July 20, 2022

Sad situation at Castelão — kanal supporter (@nicqueiiroz_) July 20, 2022

Not even paying the castellan’s electricity bill — Rayssa (@rayssad_) July 20, 2022