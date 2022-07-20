CEOs of US companies earn 324 times as much as employees; see higher pay | Economy

The CEOs of the largest companies in the United States earned, on average, 324 times more than the average of the employees of these companies in 2021. are part of the S&P 500, one of the main indicators of the country’s financial market.
Last year, executives received an average of US$ 18.3 million (about R$ 102 million at the end of 2021 quotation). Employees, on the other hand, had a much more modest remuneration, of just over US$ 56,000 (R$ 312,000).
Difference increases every year
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, in an announcement of Amazon Web Services in 2016. — Photo: Disclosure/Amazon
CEO compensation has been rising more than workers’ compensation, increasing the gap between the top and the rest. In 2020, bosses received an average of 299 times the salary of workers; in 2019, that ratio was 264 to 1.
Considering inflation of 7.1% in the US in 2021, employee salaries – which rose by only 4.7% in the same year – lost purchasing power. CEO compensation grew by 18.2%.
The highest relationship between the salaries of top executives and the average of company workers was found at the retail giant Amazon. CEO Andy Jassy, who replaces Jeff Bezos at the helm, was paid $212,701,169 last year – more than 6,000 times the company’s average annual worker pay of $212,701,169. 32,855 (R$ 183 thousand).
The biggest pay, however, was received by Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia, of US$ 296 million in the year (R$ 1.65 billion) – 2,897 times the average received by workers.
See the ranking of the highest salaries in 2021