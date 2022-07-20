Cheaper gasoline, negative effects of the home office and what matters in the market – 07/20/2022 – Market

ANDsta is the edition of newsletterr FolhaMercado this Wednesday (20). want to receive it from monday to Friday at 7 am In your email? Sign up below:

Gasoline price will fall further

Petrobras reduces this Wednesday (20) by 4.9% the average sale price of gasoline by its refineries, to R$ 3.86, a cut of BRL 0.20.

In numbers: the first reduction announced by the state-owned company since December should represent a cut in BRL 0.15 per liter in the final price – the mixture sold at gas stations contains 27% ethanol.

The measure was expected by Abicom, the association of fuel importers. She points out that the price of gasoline in refineries has been above import parity for a week.

On Tuesday, the difference was BRL 0.30 per liter. In diesel, which had no readjustment and whose price fluctuates more, the difference in relation to parity was BRL 0.28.

New management: this was the first price change announced by Caio Paes de Andrade, who took over the company after fuel increases toppled his predecessors.

Impact on inflation: the cut announced by Petrobras should reduce the IPCA for July by 0.05 percentage point. In August, when the reduction will reach the whole month, the drop should be of 0.10 point percentage.

The calculations are by economist André Braz, from FGV. Gasoline is the sub-item with the highest weight (6.5%) in the official price index.

With cuts in federal and state taxes on fuel, the average price of gasoline at Brazilian gas stations has dropped 17.8% since the end of June, to R$6.07 per liter.

Netflix Loses Fewer Subscribers Than Expected

Netflix announced this Tuesday (19) that it lost 970 thousand subscribers between April and June, the first time the company has registered a reduction in users in two consecutive quarters.

The result, however, came better than the market expected and what had been projected by Netflix back in April, when it predicted a drop of 2 million subscribers for the period.

In numbers: for the months of July to September, the streaming leader expects to grow its base in 1 million of subscribers. The data encouraged investors, and the company’s shares rose 8% in the aftermarket.

The reaction is still timid when considering that the company has lost about two thirds in market value since the beginning of the year.

The plans for the resumption: the company reinforced its project for a cheaper subscription version with ads, which should be implemented in early 2023, in the dissemination of results.

It should be added to the collection of accounts shared with users who live in other houses, a segment in which Netflix says it loses a lot of money.

bold bet: while trying to increase its revenue, the company launches this Friday (22) its most expensive production in history.

‘In the mouth of the people and in the hand of God’

After being fined by the courts and having testimonial evidence nullified by a little dance on TikTok, Esmeralda Mello, 21, says she is making “lemon a lemonade” about the repercussion of the case.

Understand: fired by a jewelry store where she worked for about a year, she sued the company claiming she went a period without being registered. She charged registration in wallet and asked for payment of moral damages.

The caption reads “me and my friends going to sue the toxic company”. The former seller won part of the lawsuit, but was ordered to pay a 2% fine to the Judiciary because of the video and will not have the labor compensation she expected.

Brazilians prefer hybrid to remote

The hybrid work model is more accepted by Brazilian workers than by professionals from other countries. This is what a study by the consultancy EY points out, which also shows rejection in Brazil for 100% remote work.

In numbers: around here, 53% prefer to work between three and four days a week at home, while the global average for this model is 38%.

In the modality of not going to the office at all or at most one day a week, Brazilians who prefer it are 9%. In the rest of the world, this share is 20%.

The problems of 100% remote work: despite being defended by a portion of professionals, who noticed an improvement in the routine and balance of their activities working only from home, studies show the disadvantages of this modality.

A report published by Microsoft in 2022 shows that remote work can make employees feel “socially isolated, guilty and trying to make amends”.

Another survey showed that 81% of people under the age of 35 felt lonely working from home for long periods.