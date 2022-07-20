check out God of War Ragnarok synopsis

Kratos and Atreus’ journey in God of War Ragnarok promises to be epic. And if anyone still had any doubts about this, the official synopsis of the game makes it clear how much the characters will face in the second game of this revamped in the saga of the God of War. With release scheduled for November 9, the title is one of the most anticipated of the generation.

As Push Square noted, Sony has updated the game’s page on its official website with some details about its story and gameplay. And what stands out the most is the plot summary, which invites the player to embark on a “mythical journey in search of answers and allies as Kratos and Atreus prepare for Ragnarök”.

Check out the full synopsis:

“From Santa Monica Studio, this is the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 version of God of War. Fimbulwinter has already begun. Kratos and Atreus must travel the Nine Realms in search of answers as the Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will bring about the end of the world. On this journey, they will explore stunning mythical landscapes and face terrifying enemies: Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök approaches. Kratos and Atreus will have to choose between their own safety and that of the realms.”

The page, which also has pre-order links for God of War Ragnarok, also highlights three other important points: Atreus’ quest for his role in Loki’s prophecy, the vast array of weapons and abilities that Kratos and his son will have. in the adventure and “the vastness” that the nine worlds of Norse mythology will present in the game.

Where to buy God of War Ragnarok on pre-order

