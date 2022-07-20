Check the results of Lotofácil 2576 and Dupla Sena 2393 this Tuesday (19/7)

On Tuesday night (7/19), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5901 contests; Lotofácil’s 2576; the 2393 of the Dupla Seine; the 1810 of Timemania and the 631 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | TUESDAY, JULY 19
  • DOUBLE SENA | TUESDAY, JULY 19
  • LUCKY DAY | TUESDAY, JULY 19
  • TIMEMANIA | TUESDAY, JULY 19
  • LOTOFÁCIL | TUESDAY, JULY 19
Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 16-20-42-51-60.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 15-20-21-31-37-41 in the first draw; 01-07-26-28-33-49 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 461 thousand.

The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 06-11-14-18-19-22-29. Lucky month is March.

The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 55 million, presented the following result: 11-21-27-37-58-64-65. The heart team is the black Bridgefrom Sao Paulo.

The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-05-06-07-10-13-15-16-18-19-20-21-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

