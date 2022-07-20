Check who is entitled to PIS/Pasep of R$ 3 thousand

PIS/Pasep: According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, at least 10 million people are entitled to amounts to be redeemed in the fund (Getty Creative)

Workers who have not withdrawn the 2019 and 2020 allowances will be able to count on up to three withdrawals from PIS/Pasep. The sum of the benefits can exceed R$ 3 thousand.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, at least 10 million people are entitled to amounts to be redeemed in the fund. Of this total, 470 thousand people are entitled to the 2020 base year salary allowance and 320 thousand are entitled to the 2019 base year allowance.

Who is entitled?

Citizens who worked for at least 30 days in 2020 with a formal contract can withdraw the money. In addition to having worked in the base year, the worker must have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages and must also have been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years.

Another important point is to have your employee’s data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS/eSocial). Anyone who meets all the requirements can get the money until December 29th.

If you want to check if you are entitled to the salary bonus and the exact amount you will receive, just download the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and iOS.

How to withdraw?

Payments can be via checking or savings account at Caixa, digital savings or withdrawn in person. See below for details on each of them: