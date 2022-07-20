Childhood trauma can impact adult health; learn how – Emails

Public health study carried out in 1998 shows how adverse childhood experiences impact adult health Photo: Pixabay/ Pexels

Do people who have had adverse childhood experiences have the highest risk of developing diseases such as depression, diabetes, obesity and many others? The answer is yes. According to Telma Abrahãospecialist in Child Behavioral Neuroscience and author of the book parents who evolveit is not just our genes that determine our health, but mainly the quality of the environment and our relationships, especially early in life.

Through a public health study carried out by Dr. Felitti and Dr. come on, in 1998, which shows how adverse childhood experiences impacted adult health, called ACE, an acronym for childhood adversities, Telma has been improving on the subject. The study also shows that the greater the number of adverse childhood experiences, the greater the risk of the individual committing suicide or developing mental and physical health problems in adulthood.

“What happens in childhood doesn’t stay in childhood, it impacts our emotional, mental and physical health throughout life. Educating can be challenging, but with knowledge we can re-educate ourselves to better educate and make people healthier and happier in this world”, explains the specialist.

On August 10th, Telma is getting ready to launch her new book, Educating is an act of love, but it is also sciencewhere it addresses the importance of educating children in a neuroconscious way, an educational approach based on neurosciences, which respects our humanity and which is necessary to educate human beings who will transform their great biological potential into health, personal, social, emotional, strength and prosperity.

Author of the bestseller ‘Parents who evolve’, Telma Abrahão, a specialist in Child Behavioral Neuroscience, launches on August 10 her new book ‘Educating is an act of love, but it is also science’ Photo: Disclosure

“The change we want to see in the world must start at home, in the family, where the foundation of human life is formed. And in this work, you will discover that educating is an act of love, but it is also science!”.

The experiences lived in childhood, especially in the early years, is the basis that shapes the life of the human being. The brain develops rapidly and frequent exposure to highly stressful situations can result in long-term negative impacts, affecting the physical, mental and emotional life and health of children and, consequently, adults.

When a child experiences a childhood with a lot of stress, little affection or emotional support, there is a much greater risk that they will face problems with self-esteem, develop chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease in the future, enter into abusive relationships, in addition to a greater risk. to develop mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorder.

“Traumatic experiences during this stage of life can be prevented. Healthy relationships between parents and children are able to serve as a protective buffer and help children and adolescents develop resilience, achieving success in life through a stable, empathetic, safe and responsive environment and relationship”, says Telma.

Telma Abrahão is a biomedical mother of a couple, graduated over 20 years ago and specialized in Clinical Pathology and Child Behavioral Neuroscience. Creator of Neuroconscious Education, an educational approach that was born from the need and desire to bring knowledge to all people who have a relationship with children or who wish to understand more deeply about the impacts of childhood on adult life and health, considering human biology and child brain development to understand the behavioral challenges experienced in parent-child relationships.