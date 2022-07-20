China accuses US of wanting to ‘destroy peace’ after ship passes through Taiwan

On Wednesday, the Chinese government condemned the passage of an American warship through the Taiwan Strait, accusing the United States of wanting to “destroy peace and stability” in this strategic corridor that separates the island from mainland China. .

“The US’s frequent provocations and braggadocios fully demonstrate that the US is destroying peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” while creating risks, said China East Theater Command Spokesperson Colonel Shi Yi. .

On Tuesday, the “USS Benfold”, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, “conducted a routine passage through the Taiwan Strait in international waters,” the US Seventh Fleet said.

“The ship transited a strait corridor that is beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state,” the statement added.

Chinese forces are always “on high alert to (resolutely) preserve national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Chinese colonel said.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had closely monitored the ship’s passage and that “the situation was normal”.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory that will return to its control, even if by force. In this context, the 180-kilometer strait that separates the island from mainland China is a sensitive issue.

The United States and its allies see the Taiwan Strait, in turn, as part of international waters open to all. Since January, American warships have crossed this channel almost every month.

In June, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that “China has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the Taiwan Strait.”

“It is a false claim that some countries call the Taiwan Strait ‘international waters’ to find a pretext to manipulate Taiwan-related issues and threaten China’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese spokesperson said.