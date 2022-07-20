China denounces US destroyer crossing Taiwan Strait

JN / Agencies Today at 08:41

The Chinese army on Wednesday denounced the passage of the US destroyer USS Benfold through the Taiwan Strait as an act of “provocation”.

The spokesman for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Operations Command, Colonel Shi Yi, said that the USS Benfold on Tuesday sailed through the waters of the Taiwan Strait, whose width of 180 kilometers separates the island from the Chinese province. from Fujian.

The Command ordered naval and air forces to “monitor and control” the entire route, Shi Yi assured.

According to the colonel, the “frequent provocations and demonstrations” made by the United States expose the country as a “destroyer of peace and stability” and the “creator of risks” in the aforementioned strait.

Shi added that Eastern Command troops “remain on high alert” to “defend China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China said on Tuesday it would respond with “strong measures” if Democrat Nancy Pelosi, Democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives, visits Taiwan next month, a possibility put forward on Tuesday by the Financial Times. neither confirmed nor denied by Pelosi or her team.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of tension between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war against China.

Taiwan, the island where the former Chinese government took refuge after the Communist Party took power on the mainland in 1949, assumes itself as the Republic of China, and functions as a sovereign political entity.

However, Beijing considers Taiwan a province of its own and threatens to use force if the island declares independence.

In recent years, incursions by Chinese military aircraft into the island’s air defense zone have intensified.

At the Shangri-La Defense Forum held in Singapore in June, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said his military would “crush” any attempt by Taiwan to gain independence, and warned the US to stop. of trying to contain China.