China opposes Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, threatens US with ‘forceful measures’

The Chinese government asked the Americans not to organize the Democrat’s trip to the island and called on Washington to ‘stop official exchanges’.

SAUL LOEB / AFP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington



THE China sent a message to the United States this Tuesday, 19, in response to the possible visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. “China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference, according to local media. He also reiterated that his country “will take resolute and energetic measures” to defend its sovereignty and warned that Washington “will be entirely responsible for the resulting consequences”. The Chinese government today asked the US not to organize Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and appealed to Washington to “stop official exchanges” with the island. If the visit goes ahead, Zhao said, it would “seriously violate the ‘one China’ principle” as well as send “wrong signals to separatists” in Taiwan, whose sovereignty is claimed by Beijing.

So far, it’s all been speculation in the American press, but if the trip actually takes place, it will be the first visit by a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan since 1997, when Newt Gingrich was on the island. To date, Nancy Pelosi and her team have neither confirmed nor denied the visit. Taiwan is one of the main sources of conflict between China and the United States, mainly because Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with the Asian giant. China, which claims sovereignty over the island, has considered Taiwan a rebellious province since Kuomintang nationalists retreated there in 1949 after losing the civil war against the Communists.

*With information from EFE